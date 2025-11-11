Houzeo Reveals Top 10 Safest Cities to Live in Tennessee for Homebuyers

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Tennessee’s cities.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Tennessee with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.Nolensville stands out as Tennessee's safest city according to verified crime statistics. Located just south of Nashville, this rapidly growing suburb reports only 22 violent crimes per 100,000 residents—the lowest rate in the state. The total crime rate stands at 115 per 100,000 people, which is 64% lower than the national average. With strong public schools and a tight-knit community feel, Nolensville offers convenient access to Nashville's metropolitan amenities while maintaining a peaceful, family-oriented environment. This exceptional combination of remarkably low crime rates and quality educational options positions Nolensville at the top of the safest places to live in Tennessee rankings.Other top-ranking cities demonstrate how Tennessee successfully balances safety, affordability, and livability across diverse price points. Franklin, located just 20 minutes south of Nashville, maintains crime rates 30% below the national average with a median home price of $800,000. For those seeking houses for sale in Franklin , the city delivers sophistication and security with excellent schools and historic charm. Oakland boasts a violent crime rate of just 12 per 100,000 residents—making it safer than 99% of Tennessee cities. Brentwood reports crime rates 85% safer than the state average with median home values around $378,600. For budget-conscious buyers, Pikeville homes for sale offer exceptional value with median prices around $247,585 in a small-town setting. These cities prove that whether homebuyers prioritize luxury estates or affordable family homes, Tennessee's safest communities deliver outstanding value.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Tennessee. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Tennessee, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

