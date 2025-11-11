Retail Industry to hit US$ 51,554.7 billion by 2031 | E-commerce Growth and Omnichannel Retail Strategies

Retail Industry

Retail Market Industry Growth to US$ 51,554.7 billion by 2031 | CAGR 7.7%

Retail Industry Market in the USA reached US$ 28,680.3B in 2023, expected to hit US$ 51,554.7B by 2031 at 7.7% CAGR (2024-2031).” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail Market Industry Overview and Growth ForecastAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Global Retail Industry Size is projected to grow from USD$28,680.3 Billion in 2023 to US$ 51,554.7 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 7.7% during 2024–2031. Growth Drivers• E-commerce surge: Online retail sales are expected to exceed USD 8 trillion by 2032, fueled by smartphone penetration, fast delivery infrastructure, and rising consumer preference for convenience.• Omnichannel adoption: Over 75% of retailers have integrated online and offline channels by 2024 to deliver seamless shopping experiences, expected to reach near 90% by 2032.• Rising middle-class income: Expanding urban middle classes in Asia-Pacific and Latin America increase retail demand for discretionary goods, fashion, and consumer electronics.• Technological innovations: AI-powered personalization, AR/VR shopping experiences, and automated warehouses are transforming customer engagement and operational efficiency.• Sustainability focus: Growing demand for eco-friendly products and transparent supply chains drives investments in sustainable sourcing and circular retail models.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Retail Format• Brick-and-Mortar Stores: Continue to represent 55% of total retail sales in 2024 but projected to decline moderately to 48% by 2032 as digital channels grow.• E-commerce: Accounts for 30% of retail sales in 2024, forecast to reach 42% by 2032, driven by mobile commerce and social commerce innovations.• Omnichannel Retailing: Rapidly expanding segment with seamless integration of physical and digital shopping experiences, forecasted to grow at 9% CAGR through 2032.By Product Category• Apparel and Accessories: Largest category with 28% market share, expected to grow steadily driven by fast fashion and direct-to-consumer brands.• Consumer Electronics: Growing rapidly at 7.5% CAGR due to demand for smart devices and home automation products.• Food and Grocery: Stable segment with 22% share, increasingly adopting online delivery and subscription services.• Health and Beauty: Experiencing fast growth due to premiumization and personalized wellness products.• Home Furnishing & Appliances: Growth supported by rising home improvement trends and remote work lifestyle changes.By Channel• Direct-to-Consumer (DTC): Emerging retail model with brands selling directly via websites and apps, growing at 11% CAGR.• Third-party Marketplaces: Platforms like Amazon, Alibaba, and Flipkart dominate online sales, with marketplace sales expected to represent 65% of e-commerce by 2032.• Social Commerce: Rapidly growing channel through platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and WeChat, especially popular among Gen Z shoppers.Regional InsightsNorth AmericaThe North American retail market was valued at USD 6.5 trillion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.8 trillion by 2032, growing at 6.1% CAGR. Mature markets continue investing heavily in omnichannel retail, AI-driven personalization, and curbside pickup services.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific dominates global retail sales with a market size of USD 10.7 trillion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 18.9 trillion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Key growth drivers include rapid urbanization, rising internet penetration, and expanding e-commerce ecosystems in China, India, and Southeast Asia.EuropeEurope’s retail market, valued at USD 5.3 trillion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 8.7 trillion by 2032 with 5.5% CAGR. Sustainability regulations, digital payments adoption, and experiential retail formats drive growth across Western and Northern Europe.Competitive LandscapeThe retail industry is highly fragmented, with a mix of global retail chains, digital-native brands, and platform-based marketplace leaders.Key Players:• Walmart• Costco Wholesale Corporation• Amazon.com, Inc.• The Kroger Co.• Home Depot• Target Brands, Inc.• Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.• ALDI• Best Buy• MagSonKey Highlights:1• Amazon leads in e-commerce innovation, expanding its logistics and AI-driven product recommendations.2• Walmart focuses on omnichannel growth, expanding online grocery and curbside pickup.3• Alibaba dominates Asia-Pacific online retail, pioneering social commerce and live-stream shopping.4• Shopify enables thousands of SMBs to launch DTC brands worldwide.5• Inditex invests in sustainable fashion and supply chain transparency.Recent Developments• Walmart launched an AI-powered virtual shopping assistant (March 2025) to enhance customer experience across digital channels.• Amazon expanded drone delivery pilots in the U.S. to speed up last-mile fulfillment (January 2025).• Alibaba introduced a metaverse shopping mall integrating AR and live commerce in China (December 2024).• Tesco expanded its online grocery delivery capacity in the UK to meet rising demand (February 2025).• IKEA launched a circular furniture rental and resale program in Europe (April 2025).Market Outlook and Opportunities• E-commerce will account for nearly half of global retail sales by 2032, driven by emerging markets and digital innovations.• Sustainability is a critical factor influencing consumer purchase decisions, opening opportunities in eco-friendly products and transparent sourcing.• Omnichannel integration remains key to customer retention and sales growth.• Technological advancements like AI, IoT, and AR will further personalize shopping experiences and optimize retail operations.• Direct-to-consumer models will disrupt traditional retail, empowering brands to build closer consumer relationships. ConclusionThe Retail Market is undergoing a transformative phase characterized by digitization, consumer-centric innovation, and sustainability. With a forecasted growth to USD 40.8 trillion by 2032, retailers adopting omnichannel strategies, leveraging technology, and embracing changing consumer values will emerge as market leaders in this competitive landscape.Related Reports: Ghana Retail Industry Projected to Reach $54B by 2031 | DataM intelligence AI in Retail Market to hit US $85.07 billion by 2032 | DataM intelligence

