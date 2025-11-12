Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) Jam Detection Sensors Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) Jam Detection Sensors Global Market Report 2025 – Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) Jam Detection Sensors Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, a robust growth has been observed in the market size of jam detection sensors for baggage handling systems (BHS). The current data suggests that the market, which is at $1.24 billion in 2024, is expected to climb to $1.36 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This impressive growth during the historic period can be chalked up to a surge in demand for passenger air travel, increased budgets for airport automation, more stringent security regulatory standards, a rising trend in the adoption of RFID baggage tracking and an increasing need for operational efficiency.

In the coming years, the market for baggage handling systems (BHS) jam detection sensors is slated for significant growth, reaching an estimated value of $1.95 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth over the forecast period can be linked to factors like increased smart baggage handling investments, a heightened emphasis on reducing baggage mishandling incidents, more widespread use of AI and IoT technologies at airports, a rise in airport expansion initiatives, and the growing adoption of predictive maintenance systems. Other forecast period trends to watch include advancements in AI-based jam detection, integration with IoT and cloud platforms, innovative practices in real-time baggage tracking, the creation of more energy-efficient sensor designs, and progress in automated baggage handling systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) Jam Detection Sensors Market?

The growth of the baggage handling systems (BHS) jam detection sensors market is expected to be driven by the rising passenger air travel. The term passenger air travel refers to the flying of individuals between domestic or international destinations for business, leisure or personal reasons. With an increase in disposable income, more people can afford local and international travel, leading to an increase in passenger air travel. These travellers rely on baggage handling systems (BHS) jam detection sensors to detect and resolve luggage blockages on conveyor lines. This ensures effortless baggage movement and reduces the potential for flight delays. To illustrate, the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, a government agency in Australia, revealed that in July 2025, the Australian domestic commercial aviation sector, including charter operations, transported 5.77 million passengers. This reflects a 3.9% increase from the 5.55 million passengers in July 2024, thus, underscoring the growing role of passenger air travel in boosting the baggage handling systems (BHS) jam detection sensors market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) Jam Detection Sensors Market?

Major players in the Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) Jam Detection Sensors Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Keyence Corporation

• Omron Corporation

• Vanderlande Industries B.V

• SICK AG

• ifm electronic GmbH

• Banner Engineering Corp.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) Jam Detection Sensors Market In The Future?

Key players in the baggage handling systems (BHS) jam detection sensors market, such as RS Group plc, are placing a high emphasis on technological innovations like retroreflective sensors to increase real-time jam detection, reduce false alerts and boost the effectiveness and dependability of airport luggage conveyor operations. These retroreflective sensors are optical sensors that spot objects by sending out a light ray towards a reflector, then measuring the light that is reflected back when an object interrupts the ray. For example, in June 2025, UK-based RS Group launched the B25 Wide Beam Sensor from Banner Engineering, featuring a one-button teach function for easy installation and consistent part detection. This sensor with its 25mm beam is capable of detecting objects as slim as 3mm, making it highly suitable for the detection of envelopes or poly bags on conveyor belts.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) Jam Detection Sensors Market Growth

The baggage handling systems (bhs) jam detection sensorsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Sensor Type: Photoelectric Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Inductive Sensors, Capacitive Sensors, Other Sensor Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Conveyor Systems, Packaging Lines, Sorting Systems, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Logistics And Warehousing, Food And Beverage, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, E-Commerce, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Photoelectric Sensor Type: Through-Beam Photoelectric Sensors, Retro-Reflective Photoelectric Sensors, Diffuse Photoelectric Sensors, Fiber Optic Photoelectric Sensors

2) By Ultrasonic Sensor Type: Proximity Ultrasonic Sensors, Retro-Reflective Ultrasonic Sensors, Through-Beam Ultrasonic Sensors, Miniature Ultrasonic Sensors

3) By Inductive Sensor Type: Cylindrical Inductive Sensors, Rectangular Inductive Sensors, High-Temperature Inductive Sensors, Long-Range Inductive Sensors

4) By Capacitive Sensor Type: Flush Mount Capacitive Sensors, Non-Flush Mount Capacitive Sensors, Adjustable-Range Capacitive Sensors, High-Sensitivity Capacitive Sensors

5) By Other Sensor Type: Infrared Sensors, Laser Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Optical Fiber Sensors

View the full baggage handling systems (bhs) jam detection sensors market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baggage-handling-systems-bhs-jam-detection-sensors-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) Jam Detection Sensors Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America stood as the dominant region in the global market for Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) jam detection sensors. The report also predicts that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. Other covered regions in the report on the BHS jam detection sensors market include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

