EU Hemp Seed Oil Market Hit USD 204 Million by 2035 — Growth Accelerates in Germany, France Driven by Nutritional Trends

Demand for Hemp Seed Oil in EU

The European Union hemp seed oil market is set for significant growth, driven by rising demand across food, cosmetics, and wellness industries.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Union hemp seed oil sales are set for unprecedented expansion, projected to grow from USD 34.1 million in 2025 to approximately USD 204.2 million by 2035. According to the latest FMI report on global dietary behavior and flavor adoption, this represents an exceptional absolute increase of USD 170.1 million, or 499% total growth, corresponding to a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period.

The market is benefiting from a combination of increasing consumer awareness of omega fatty acids, broader acceptance of plant-based products, and expanding applications across food, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial sectors. Analysts forecast nearly sixfold growth in market size by 2035, driven by demand for high-quality, European-grown, traceable hemp seed oil with authenticated nutritional benefits.

Market Dynamics and Key Drivers

Between 2025 and 2030, EU hemp seed oil demand is expected to increase from USD 34.1 million to USD 83.7 million, contributing 29.2% of total forecast growth. This initial phase is driven by:

• Accelerating consumer education on hemp seed oil's nutritional profile

• Regulatory clarity distinguishing hemp seed oil from CBD products

• Mainstream acceptance of hemp-based ingredients in food, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals

From 2030 to 2035, sales are projected to jump from USD 83.7 million to USD 204.2 million, accounting for 70.8% of total expansion. The market will be shaped by:

• Substantial growth in organic hemp seed oil, reaching 45% market share

• Integration into functional food formulations

• Innovative applications in pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors

The period from 2020 to 2025 saw EU hemp seed oil sales rise from USD 14.0 million to USD 34.1 million, reflecting early-stage market development catalyzed by evolving regulations, consumer interest in plant-based omega sources, and recognition of hemp's environmental sustainability.

Nutritional and Functional Benefits Drive Consumer Adoption

European consumers increasingly seek plant-based omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, promoting hemp seed oil for cardiovascular health, skin wellness, and inflammation management. Cold-pressed, standardized-quality formulations with GLA-rich profiles are emerging as a key differentiator.

Sustainability factors such as low water requirements, natural pest resistance, soil regeneration properties, rapid growth cycle, and carbon sequestration align with EU circular economy goals, appealing to environmentally conscious demographics.

Segmental Analysis

• By Product Type: Conventional hemp seed oil accounts for 61.8% in 2025, declining to 55% by 2035 as organic varieties gain traction, benefiting from:

o Price competitiveness

o Established supply chains

o Consistent quality for commercial applications

• By Application: Food & beverages dominate with 40% share in 2025, slightly declining to 36% by 2035 due to faster growth in cosmetics and nutraceuticals. Hemp seed oil is favored for culinary versatility, functional food use, and omega fatty acid optimization.

• Distribution Channels: Includes B2B ingredients, online retail, specialty health stores, and mass retail.

• By Nature: Classified into mass and premium segments, reflecting rising consumer preference for certified, high-quality products.

Regional Insights

• Germany: Largest market at USD 9.7 million in 2025, projected to reach USD 60.8 million by 2035 (CAGR 20.5%). Advanced processing infrastructure, organic adoption, and premium product demand drive growth.

• France: Sales grow from USD 7.2 million to USD 40.2 million (CAGR 19.4%), fueled by cosmetics and culinary applications.

• Italy: Growth from USD 4.8 million to USD 26.1 million (CAGR 18.9%), driven by health-conscious urban populations and domestic hemp cultivation.

• Spain: Expands from USD 3.9 million to USD 22.9 million (CAGR 19.8%), aligned with wellness market growth.

• Netherlands: High CAGR 21.2%, driven by innovation leadership, hemp processing technology, and export hub status.

• Rest of Europe: Growth from USD 6.8 million to USD 36.4 million (CAGR 18.5%), led by Eastern European, Nordic, and smaller Western European markets.

Competitive Landscape

The EU hemp seed oil market is highly fragmented, led by specialized processors, agricultural cooperatives, and emerging brands. Key players include:

• Canah International SRL – 6% market share, organic-focused

• HempFlax Group B.V. – 5%, Netherlands-based cold-pressed capacity

• Z-Company – 4%, premium sustainability credentials

• Ecofiber Limited – 3%, pharmaceutical-grade quality

Other companies collectively hold 82% share, reflecting diverse regional and application-based opportunities.

Innovation & Trends

• Expansion of organic and sustainable production, regenerative agriculture, precision farming

• Advanced extraction technologies preserving heat-sensitive nutrients

• Integration into pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications, leveraging anti-inflammatory and skin health benefits

European hemp seed oil is rapidly moving from niche to mainstream, with health, sustainability, and premium quality as central growth drivers.

