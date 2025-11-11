EU Wheatgrass Market to Reach USD 24.5 Billion by 2035 — Germany, France, Italy Lead Growth Driven by Superfood Trends

Demand for Wheatgrass Products in EU

Demand for wheatgrass products in the European Union is rising steadily, driven by growing health consciousness and the popularity of natural wellness trends.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union wheatgrass product market is poised for robust growth, projected to expand from USD 13.8 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 24.5 billion by 2035. This represents an absolute increase of USD 10.7 billion over the forecast period, translating to a total growth of 77.0% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%, according to Future Market Insights.

Rising consumer awareness of superfood benefits, health-conscious lifestyle adoption, and the expansion of wheatgrass across food, beverages, nutraceuticals, and household applications are key factors fueling this market surge. The industry is expected to nearly double in size over the next decade, driven by growing demand for nutrient-dense, organic, and convenient consumption formats.

Demand Outlook and Market Phases

Between 2025 and 2030, EU wheatgrass product demand is projected to rise from USD 13.8 billion to USD 18.4 billion, accounting for 42.9% of total decade-long growth. This phase is characterized by:

• Increased adoption of superfood supplements

• Expansion of product formats including powders and juices

• Mainstream acceptance in retail and online channels

From 2030 to 2035, sales are expected to grow from USD 18.4 billion to USD 24.5 billion, representing 57.1% of total growth. Growth drivers include premium organic varieties, functional food integration, and innovative delivery formats. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay for certified organic superfoods offering concentrated nutrition and convenient consumption.

Historical Market Trends (2020–2025)

The EU wheatgrass market grew steadily from USD 11 billion to USD 13.8 billion at a CAGR of 4.5%, driven by:

• Rising health consciousness

• Awareness of wheatgrass’s nutritional density

• Superfood adoption for immune support and overall wellness

Product innovations, improved processing, and taste enhancement established consumer trust, paving the way for mainstream acceptance.

Segment Analysis

• By Product Type: Powder dominates with 80.0% share in 2025, slightly declining to 78.0% by 2035. Powder benefits from convenience, longer shelf life, and versatile usage in smoothies, shakes, and recipes.

• By Nature: Organic products hold 90.0% share in 2025, growing to 92.0% by 2035, reflecting consumer preference for pesticide-free, sustainable superfoods.

• By Application: Household use accounts for 35.0% of sales in 2025, slightly decreasing to 30.0% by 2035 as commercial and functional applications expand.

• By Distribution Channel: Online retail is poised to grow from 40.0% in 2025 to 50.0% by 2035, fueled by convenience, comprehensive product selection, and subscription services.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

EU wheatgrass market expansion is driven by increasing preventive healthcare awareness, demand for nutrient-dense supplements, and integration into functional foods. Challenges include taste adaptation, premium pricing, and quality consistency.

Key trends include:

• Functional Food Integration: Wheatgrass is increasingly incorporated into energy bars, breakfast cereals, smoothies, and ready-to-drink beverages.

• Premium Organic Certification: EU Organic, Demeter, and other certifications ensure quality, traceability, and premium positioning.

• Innovative Delivery Formats: Single-serve sachets, effervescent tablets, and liquid concentrates enhance convenience for modern lifestyles.

Regional Insights

• Germany: Largest EU market, projected at USD 7,345.8 million by 2035 with a 6.3% CAGR, supported by wellness culture, high disposable income, and strong organic retail presence.

• France: Reaches USD 4,897.2 million at 5.5% CAGR, driven by premium positioning, pharmacy endorsements, and urban wellness adoption.

• Italy: Expected to hit USD 3,428.0 million at 5.7% CAGR, with urban health focus and younger demographic adoption.

• Spain: Growing at 6.2% CAGR to USD 2,448.6 million, driven by health-conscious trends and expanding retail channels.

• Netherlands: Forecast at USD 1,469.2 million with a 6.1% CAGR, supported by innovation leadership and sophisticated wellness consumers.

Competitive Landscape

EU wheatgrass sales are highly fragmented, with major players including:

• Now Foods (~9% share)

• Myprotein (~6% share)

• Navitas Organics (~5% share)

• Girmes Wheatgrass (~3.5% share)

• Amazing Grass (~3% share)

The remaining 73.5% is captured by regional producers, specialized superfood brands, private-label suppliers, and emerging startups. Strategic focus includes organic certification, processing innovation, traceable supply chains, and premium product positioning.

Conclusion

The European wheatgrass product market is entering a phase of accelerated growth, driven by preventive health awareness, functional food integration, and premium organic adoption. With consumers prioritizing nutrient-rich, convenient, and certified superfoods, European retailers and e-commerce platforms are poised to benefit from sustained category expansion across key countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

