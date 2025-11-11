Houzeo Ranks Mississippi's Top 10 Safest Places to Live in 2025

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Mississippi's cities.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Mississippi with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Petal is the safest city in Mississippi, with a high safety score of 96 out of 100. Located just outside Hattiesburg, this city has violent crime rates well below the national average. With a median home price of $240,750, Petal offers great value for families looking for secure neighborhoods and strong schools. Neighborhoods like Acadian Square, Ancient Oaks, and Bellamy Estates provide safe environments for raising children. However, this safety comes with excellent schools that attract many families. Here are the rankings of the safest places to live in Mississippi Other top-ranking safe cities are Madison and Clinton. Madison has a safety score of 94 and median home price of $375,000, offering gated neighborhoods and excellent schools just outside Jackson. Clinton scores 82 for safety with homes around $265,000, making it perfect for families wanting a small-town feel with easy access to the capital. Home shoppers interested in coastal living can browse homes for sale in Ocean Springs , which ranks 7th safest with a score of 66 and offers a vibrant arts scene along the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, Gulfport houses for sale provide another coastal option with diverse housing choices and city conveniences.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Mississippi. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Mississippi, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

