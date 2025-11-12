Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Medical Reminder Market to Reach $3.64 Bn at 22% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Medical Reminder Global Market Report 2025 - Size, Trends & Forecast To 2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Medical Reminder Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for personalized medical reminders generated by artificial intelligence (AI) has experienced exponential growth. It is expected to grow from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $1.65 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The historic growth of this market is due to the rising adoption of digital health platforms, a growing emphasis on medication adherence, an increase in the application of AI in managing healthcare, a surge in smartphone usage, and a rise in the adoption of wearable health devices.

In the upcoming years, the market for AI-generated personalized medical reminders is predicted to expand significantly, expecting to reach a valuation of $3.65 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 22.0%. The speculated surge in the forecast period can be linked to the escalating demand for individualized healthcare services, a growing inclination towards AI-empowered health assistants, elevated investments in digital therapeutics, a broadening application of cloud-based medical reminder systems, and augmented awareness about preventive healthcare. Notable trends expected during the forecast period encompass advancements in AI-driven natural language processing, inventive strides in predictive health analytics, the emergence of context-aware reminder systems, extensive R&D in personalized digital therapeutics, and progress in remote patient monitoring.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-generated personalized medical reminder market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28924&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Medical Reminder Market Landscape?

The rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases is predicted to boost the expansion of the market for artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced personalized medical reminders. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) refer to a strain of long-lasting medical issues that are non-infectious and non-transmissible. The escalation in these diseases is linked to inactive lifestyles, as diminished physical activity ultimately weakens the body's capacity to manage weight, blood pressure, and metabolism, resulting in enduring health issues. Personalized medical reminders, developed through artificial intelligence, assist in the control of non-communicable diseases by issuing timely alerts about medication, lifestyle modifications, and subsequent care, ensuring increased compliance with treatment and enhanced long-term health results. For example, as reported by the World Health Organization in February 2024, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, there were projections of more than 35 million new cancer cases by 2050, marking a 77% surge compared to the approximated 20 million cases in 2022. Consequently, the mounting prevalence of non-communicable diseases is catalyzing the expansion of the AI-enabled personalized medical reminder market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Medical Reminder Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Medical Reminder Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Garmin Ltd.

• Teladoc Health Inc.

• Veradigm LLC

• Tempus AI Inc.

• Merative LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Medical Reminder Industry?

Leading firms in the AI-backed personalized medical reminder market are concentrating on the advancement of voice technology, such as AI-led voice assistants, to ensure regular medication alerts and improve patient involvement. These AI-controlled voice assistants exploit AI capabilities to comprehend, interpret and react to verbal instructions while providing instant guidance, reminders, and interactive assistance for uncomplicated tasks and health management. For instance, in April 2025, Medisafe International, a medical device firm based in the US, rolled out Voice Intelligent Agent (VIA), an advanced voice assistant powered by AI. Positioned to bridge the $5 billion patient support deficit in the pharmaceutical industry, this technology revolutionizes patient engagement. It allows specialty brands to activate, engage, and cultivate patients through personalized, intelligent interactions more effectively. This evolution marks a substantial progression in enhancing patient compliance and backing over various treatment phases.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Medical Reminder Market

The artificial intelligence (ai)-generated personalized medical remindermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Medication Adherence, Chronic Disease Management, Elderly Care, Remote Patient Monitoring, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Pharmacies, Individuals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Mobile Applications, Web-Based Platforms, Cloud-Based Solutions, Integrated Healthcare Systems, Artificial Intelligence Algorithms

2) By Hardware: Smart Wearable Devices, Smart Speakers, Voice Assistants, Smartwatches, Medication Dispensers

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Consultation Services, Data Analytics And Monitoring Services, Personalization And Customization Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-generated personalized medical reminder market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-generated-personalized-medical-reminder-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Medical Reminder Market Regional Insights

In the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Medical Reminder Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in the AI-generated personalized medical reminder market for the reference year of 2024. Projections show Asia-Pacific as the region anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Medical Reminder Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai Based Personalization Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-based-personalization-global-market-report

Generative Ai In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-in-healthcare-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-diagnosis-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.