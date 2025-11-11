Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market to Reach USD 3.97B by 2035, APAC, Europe, USA & Saudi Arabia Driving Growth

Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market

Global knee HA injections market to grow at 5.7% CAGR, driven by aging populations, OA prevalence, and outpatient treatment trends.

The knee HA injection market is evolving rapidly, offering non-surgical solutions for OA and unlocking opportunities across APAC, Europe, USA, and MEA.” — Sabyasachi Ghosh

GERMANY, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global knee hyaluronic acid (HA) injections market is projected to witness substantial growth, expanding from USD 2.28 billion in 2025 to USD 3.97 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the forecast period. This expansion is driven by the rising prevalence of knee osteoarthritis (OA), particularly among aging and obese populations across APAC, Europe, the USA, and Saudi Arabia.

Hyaluronic acid injections, a non-surgical treatment for knee OA, provide pain relief and improved joint mobility. The growing demand stems from increasing patient awareness of minimally invasive treatment options, which offer a convenient alternative to knee replacement surgeries. Outpatient accessibility and evolving clinical formulations further bolster adoption.

Semi-Annual Growth Trends Highlight Market Stability

Analysis of semi-annual trends from 2024 to 2035 shows the knee HA injections market growing at a CAGR of 5.9% in the first half of each year, peaking at 6.3% in the second half. The period 2025–2035 projects a stable H1 CAGR of 5.7%, rising to 6.4% in H2, reflecting steady adoption of HA injections globally.

Product Segments Driving the Market

The three-injection HA treatment segment is forecast to lead the market with a 60% share in 2025. Its longer-lasting efficacy, ability to reduce inflammation, and improvement of mobility without surgery make it the preferred choice among patients and healthcare providers.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) account for nearly 69.9% of market adoption, offering cost-effective, convenient, and fast outpatient treatment. ASCs are emerging as primary hubs for knee HA injections, supported by specialized orthopedic centers and investments from both private and public healthcare operators.

Regional Insights and Country-Specific Growth Drivers

• United States: Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2025–2035, driven by increasing OA incidence in elderly and obese populations. CDC data indicates over 32.5 million adults affected by OA, fueling demand for non-surgical alternatives.

• Japan: Expected to experience an 8.8% CAGR, propelled by one of the world’s fastest-aging populations, where 28% of residents are over 65. Preventive and minimally invasive care supports HA injection adoption.

• China: Projected CAGR of 9.3%, benefiting from a well-developed pharmaceutical manufacturing sector that ensures affordability and availability of HA injections.

• India & Saudi Arabia: Growing OA prevalence and increasing healthcare access in urban and semi-urban areas are expected to drive double-digit growth rates in these regions.

Market Dynamics and Key Drivers

The market is propelled by the convergence of several factors:

• Aging and Obese Population: WHO projects that people aged 60+ will double from 12% in 2015 to 22% by 2050. CDC data links obesity to higher OA incidence, creating a significant patient base for HA injections.

• Outpatient Treatment Preference: With an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, outpatient services are expected to grow at 9% annually, surpassing inpatient care.

• Technological Advancements: Improved formulations, steroid-combination injections like Anika Therapeutics’ Cingal, and telemedicine integration enhance treatment outcomes.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Players

Tier 1 market leaders, including Sanofi S.A., Bioventus LLC, Zimmer Biomet, and Ferring B.V., hold a 47% global market share. Tier 2 and Tier 3 players, such as Anika Therapeutics, LG Chem, and Meiji Seika Pharma, contribute to regional innovation and affordability, ensuring market competitiveness. Strategic partnerships, clinical research, and product differentiation remain central to growth strategies.

Challenges and Restraints

Reimbursement limitations, particularly in private insurance markets, and stricter clinical guidelines by the AAOS and OARSI, may moderate market growth. However, government support and patient demand for non-surgical treatments are expected to sustain adoption levels.

Outlook

The knee HA injections market is set for robust expansion through 2035, driven by rising OA prevalence, growing outpatient care adoption, and continuous innovation in injection therapies. The convergence of demographic trends, affordability, and technological advancements positions HA injections as a leading non-surgical solution for knee OA across APAC, Europe, the USA, and Saudi Arabia.

