Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Market to Reach $1.72 Bn, Growing at 23.9% CAGR by 2029

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Global Market Report 2025 - Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Market Through 2025?

The market for surgical video analytics, bolstered by artificial intelligence (AI), has seen an exponential growth in recent years. The projection indicates a growth from $0.59 billion in 2024 to $0.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. This notable expansion during the historic period can be linked to factors such as the growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, the urgent need for precise intraoperative decision-making, escalating demand for efficient surgical workflows, significant increase in hospital investments towards digital operating rooms, and the enhanced utilization of medical imaging and video documentation during surgical procedures.

The market size of surgical video analytics enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) is anticipated to experience a significant surge in the upcoming years. It's projected to reach $1.73 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The boom during the predicted phase can be credited to an increased integration of AI in surgical techniques, an upswing in the need for surgical insights in real time, an intensifying emphasis on the safety of the patient and precision in surgery, the growth of digital transformation strategies in healthcare, and an escalating adoption of surgical video analytics platforms based on cloud. Predominant trends during the projection phase comprise progressions in deep learning technologies and computer vision, fresh innovations in tools for real-time surgical video annotation, progress in platforms for robotic-assisted surgery, R&D in surgical decision support powered by AI, and breakthroughs in data incorporation and solutions for interoperability.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Market?

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced surgical video analytics market is anticipated to be boosted by the increasing frequency of surgical procedures. Medical operations, particularly those that involve a doctor using manual or instrumental intervention to treat, repair, or remove body tissues to alleviate a health ailment, are collectively referred to as surgical procedures. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical procedures, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, is contributing to this increase. Surgical procedures are greatly benefited by AI-enhanced surgical video analytics through provision of real-time guidance. This helps surgeons to accurately determine crucial anatomical structures and make safer, more informed operational decisions. For example, as per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in June 2024, Liposuction procedures in the US marked a 7% increase compared to 2022 with a rise to 347,782 procedures in 2023. Consequently, the escalating frequency of surgical procedures is fueling the expansion of the AI-enhanced surgical video analytics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic Plc

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Brainlab AG

• Surgical Science Sweden AB

• Activ-Surgical-Inc.

• Caresyntax GmbH

• Proximie Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Market In The Future?

Leading companies in the AI-propelled surgical video analytics market are concentrating on the creation of innovative strategies, such as touch surgery live streams. These streams facilitate immediate surgical guidance, distant cooperation, and improved precision in procedures. Touch surgery live streaming is a digital medium that broadcasts surgeries as they happen, giving surgeons and medical teams the chance to remotely observe, guide, and collaborate for training purposes, consultations, and to enhance the precision of procedures. For example, in April 2024, the healthcare company based in Ireland, Medtronic plc., introduced a service which broadcasts surgeries live, securely to over 20 countries. This promotes a more accessible and cooperative approach to surgical training, letting surgeons and trainees partake in virtual coaching, learning, and sharing of procedures from a distance. This aids in the improvement of skills and procedural productivity. Post-operation, surgeries are further analyzed by AI enhancements with 14 different algorithms, supporting the optimization of workflow, the recognition of tools, and the detection of anatomical features. Ultimately, this leads to better training, heightened surgical throughput, and the enhancement of patient outcomes.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Market

The artificial intelligence (ai)-enhanced surgical video analyticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Surgery, Open Surgery, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Surgical Video Analytics Platforms, Real-Time Data Processing Software, Machine Learning Algorithms

2) By Hardware: High-Definition Cameras, Edge Computing Devices, Graphics Processing Units

3) By Services: Integration And Deployment Services, Training And Education Services, Maintenance And Support Services

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for AI-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics, North America held the lead for the largest market region in 2024. The forecast anticipates the most rapid growth in Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

