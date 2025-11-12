Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Remote Cardiac Rehab Market Set to Reach $3.02 Billion by 2029

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Remote Cardiac Rehab Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Remote Cardiac Rehab Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Remote Cardiac Rehab Market Through 2025?

The market size of the remote cardiac rehabilitation driven by artificial intelligence (AI) has seen an immense growth in the last few years. It is projected to increase from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.40 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. The notable growth in the historic period is a result of factors such as the ageing population, growing consciousness about cardiac rehabilitation, an increase in telehealth adoption, a rise in the utilization of wearable health devices, and an upward trend in healthcare spending.

Projected expansion in the AI-powered remote cardiac rehabilitation market is expected to experience a significant surge over the coming years, set to reach $3.03 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 21.2%. Factors contributing to the growth over the forecast period include the rising need for remote patient tracking, the wide acceptance of AI-integrated healthcare platforms, intensified focus on customized rehabilitation, the proliferation of home-centered healthcare models, and a growing trend in reimbursement policies. The forecast period is also expected to witness major advancements including the evolution of AI algorithms, wearable device innovations for remote monitoring, enhancements in telehealth and app-centric platforms, investment in predictive analytics research, and progress in individualized digital rehabilitation solutions.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-driven remote cardiac rehab market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28913&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Remote Cardiac Rehab Market?

The expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-aided remote cardiac rehabilitation market is anticipated to be driven by the growing incidence of cardiovascular conditions. These conditions encompass disorders of the heart and circulatory system, including hypertension, stroke, and heart attack. The surge in such diseases is primarily attributed to unhealthy lifestyles leading to obesity, elevated cholesterol levels, and high blood pressure — all factors that strain the heart and arteries. AI-aided remote cardiac rehabilitation aids those suffering from cardiovascular diseases by remotely monitoring heart health, customizing exercise and medication routines, and providing immediate feedback, thereby enhancing recovery and compliance and decreasing hospital readmissions. As an example, in August 2025, the National Institutes of Health, a government institution based in the United States, projected that between 2025 and 2050, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases would increase by 90%, mortality rates would rise by 73%, and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) would surge by 55%, with deaths increasing from 20.5 million to 35.6 million. Consequently, the escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases is fuelling the expansion of the market for AI-assisted remote cardiac rehabilitation.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Remote Cardiac Rehab Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Remote Cardiac Rehab Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic PLC

• Philips Healthcare

• Biofourmis Inc.

• Neurosoft Ltd.

• Cadence Health Solutions

• Wellframe Inc.

• Amwell

• Datos Health Ltd.

• VivaLNK Inc.

• Carda Health Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Remote Cardiac Rehab Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the artificial intelligence (AI) powered remote cardiac rehabilitation market are investing in the creation of pioneering solutions, including sophisticated connected health systems, which facilitate continuous distant monitoring, tailored rehab programs, and enhanced patient participation for superior heart health outcomes. A sophisticated connected health system is a digital arrangement that amalgamates wearable gadgets, sensors, mobile applications, and cloud-centered analytics to remotely track patient’s health, provide customized healthcare, and enable immediate connectivity between patients and medical practitioners. For example, OMRON Healthcare, a healthcare corporation based in Japan, allied with Tricog Health Services Pvt Limited, a medtech firm from India, in July 2025, to create KeeboHealth. This solution aims to help manage India's cardiac health issues and promote OMRON’s objective of Going for Zero, which aspires to eradicate heart-related incidents such as strokes and heart attacks. KeeboHealth facilitates instant monitoring via OMRON’s home ECG and BP devices together with Tricog’s AI-powered cardiac analysis, granting earlier identification of heart problems and appropriate medical responses. The platform assists in decreasing hospital stays, boosting therapy compliance, and promoting personal heart health management.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Remote Cardiac Rehab Market

The artificial intelligence (ai)-driven remote cardiac rehabmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Delivery Mode: Web-Based, App-Based, Telehealth Platforms

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By Application: Chronic Heart Failure, Post-Myocardial Infarction, Post-Cardiac Surgery, Hypertension Management, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Remote Monitoring Software, Patient Engagement Software, Data Analytics Software

2) By Hardware: Wearable Devices, Sensors And Monitors, Mobile Devices

3) By Services: Telehealth Services, Consultation Services, Training And Support Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-driven remote cardiac rehab market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-driven-remote-cardiac-rehab-global-market-report

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Remote Cardiac Rehab Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-driven remote cardiac rehab. However, the market report for 2025 predicts that the region with the fastest expansion rate would be Asia-Pacific. Other regions included in this report comprise Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Remote Cardiac Rehab Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-cardiology-global-market-report

Cardiac Ai Monitoring And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-ai-monitoring-and-diagnostics-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-remote-patient-monitoring-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.