Dili, November 11th, 2025

Press Release

Message on the occasion of the 34th Anniversary of the Santa Cruz Massacre and the 20th Anniversary of National Youth Day

On November 12th, 2025, Timor-Leste will mark the 34th anniversary of the Santa Cruz Massacre and the 20th anniversary of National Youth Day — a date established in honour of the courage and determination of the young Timorese who, in 1991, rose up peacefully for the freedom and dignity of the Timorese people.

On November 12th, 1991, after a memorial mass for Sebastião Gomes, young people marched from Motael Church to Santa Cruz Cemetery in Dili in an act of faith and resistance that was brutally suppressed by the occupying forces. Hundreds of people lost their lives, many were injured and others disappeared. This tragedy was a turning point in the struggle for self-determination, raising international awareness of the cause of Timor-Leste.

In commemorating this date, the Government pays tribute to the generation of young people who sacrificed their lives for independence and reaffirms its commitment to supporting today's youth — the heirs to that courage — to become protagonists of national development.

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, states that “when we remember the massacre and celebrate National Youth Day every year, we recognise the courage, resilience and enthusiasm of our young people, as well as their potential as agents of change. Every 12 November, we honour the past and renew our hope for the future, reflecting on the character and contribution of the youth of Timor-Leste.”

The Minister adds that “on this day, we pay tribute to those who fought with faith and courage, remembering not only the victims of the massacre, but also the decisive role of young people in national consolidation and development, as well as in defending the values of freedom, justice and unity that continue to inspire Timor-Leste. He emphasises that “by honouring the memory of the past, we reaffirm our commitment to investing in today's youth, so that they can realise their potential and lead our country towards a more prosperous, united and supportive future.” END