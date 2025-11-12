Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Sleep Apnea Oral Device Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $2.2 Bn by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Sleep Apnea Oral Device Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends & Forecast To 2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Sleep Apnea Oral Device Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for artificial intelligence (AI) assisted oral devices for sleep apnea has witnessed a significant expansion in recent years. The market projection suggests an increase from $1.17 billion in 2024 to $1.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. A range of factors have contributed to the growth in the historical period, including increased occurrences of sleep apnea disorders, heightened awareness around complications arising from untreated sleep apnea, a growing demand for noninvasive procedures to treat sleep disorders, an upsurge in diagnostic rates via sleep clinics, growth in dental sleep medicine practices, and an increasing patient preference for personalized oral appliances.

In the coming years, the market of artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced oral devices for sleep apnea is projected to experience a swift expansion. It is expected to surge to $2.20 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is attributed to an increasing emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, a rising inclination towards home-based sleep care solutions, escalating health care spending on sleep-related disorders, a boost in the collaboration between dental and medical experts, broader insurance coverage for oral appliance therapies, and a surge in awareness campaigns highlighting the importance of sleep health. Key trends over the forecast period involve technological progress in oral appliance design and fit enhancements, advancements in sensor integration for real-time sleep monitoring, novel adaptive and self-adjusting oral device mechanisms, progress in data connectivity and remote performance tracking, innovations in lightweight and biocompatible materials, and advances in patient-specific digital modelling for device personalization.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-enhanced sleep apnea oral device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28922&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Sleep Apnea Oral Device Market?

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced sleep apnea oral device market is anticipated to surge, driven by escalating expenses in the healthcare industry. Health-related expenditure encompasses complete outlay on medicinal amenities and products aimed at upkeeping or uplifting public health. The rise in this spending is primarily due to the mounting prevalence of protracted diseases necessitating extended treatments and perpetual healthcare attention, all contributing to a substantial hike in overall healthcare expenses. Such an expenditure fosters the uptake of AI-enhanced sleep apnea oral appliances by facilitating superior investments in cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment machinery that enhance patient well-being and lower long-term health care costs. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government body, the lion's share of total UK health spending comprises of state-funded health care, peaking at $346 billion (£258 billion) in 2024, signifying a 2.5% rise in real terms compared to 2023. Thus, the surge in healthcare expenditure fosters the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced sleep apnea oral device market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Sleep Apnea Oral Device Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Sleep Apnea Oral Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ResMed Inc.

• Glidewell Laboratories Inc.

• National Dentex Corporation

• Dandy

• DynaFlex Inc.

• OrthoApnea S.L.

• SomnoMed Limited

• Panthera Dental

• Apex Dental Sleep Lab Inc.

• Dentulu Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Sleep Apnea Oral Device Market?

Major corporations in the artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced sleep apnea oral appliance market are concentrating their efforts on developing cutting-edge designs, like bioengineered 3D anatomical design, to improve the accuracy, customization, and effectiveness of treatments. This sophisticated technology incorporates AI and robotics to create bespoke oral devices tailored to individual patients' dental and airway architectures, increasing comfort, promoting correct jaw positioning, and optimizing respiratory efficiency. As an example, in June 2025, ProSomnus Inc., a medical device firm based in the USA, introduced EVO Guided, an innovative, custom-made oral device for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) therapy. It is characterized by its enhanced comfort due to its lingual-less design, which not only improves patient adherence but also lowers side effects relative to conventional devices. The product's superior anatomical alignment, along with its proprietary post mechanism, effectively widen airway zones, advocating its status as an extremely effective, FDA-accredited alternative to CPAP therapy.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Sleep Apnea Oral Device Market Growth

The artificial intelligence (ai)-enhanced sleep apnea oral devicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Mandibular Advancement Devices, Tongue Retaining Devices, Hybrid Devices, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Monitoring, Smart Sensors, Data Analytics, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Central Sleep Apnea, Complex Sleep Apnea Syndrome

5) By End User: Hospitals, Sleep Clinics, Homecare Settings, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mandibular Advancement Devices: Mandibular Repositioning Devices, Adjustable Mandibular Devices, Custom-Fit Mandibular Devices

2) By Tongue Retaining Devices: Standard Tongue Retaining Devices, Custom Tongue Retaining Devices, Vacuum-Based Tongue Retaining Devices

3) By Hybrid Devices: Dual-Mechanism Hybrid Devices, Combined Mandibular-Tongue Hybrid Devices, Integrated Positional Therapy Hybrid Devices

4) By Others Product Types: Positional Therapy Devices, Nasal Dilator Devices, Chin Support Devices

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-enhanced sleep apnea oral device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-enhanced-sleep-apnea-oral-device-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Sleep Apnea Oral Device Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-enhanced sleep apnea oral devices. The market is expected to grow the fastest in the Asia-Pacific region. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Sleep Apnea Oral Device Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sleep-apnea-devices-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning Ai Or Ml Medical Device Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-or-machine-learning-ai-or-ml-medical-device-global-market-report

Sleep Tech Devices Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sleep-tech-devices-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.