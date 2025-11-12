Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Market?

The market size for artificial intelligence (AI) in military training has been experiencing substantial growth in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $1.46 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The historical period's growth can be credited to the early use of simulation-based training, financial backing in virtual reality labs, the integration of AI in target recognition, the utilization of predictive analytics in strategizing missions, and partnerships with defense tech startups.

In the coming years, the market size of artificial intelligence (AI) applied in military training is set for robust expansion. The forecast predicts that its worth will escalate to $2 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Several factors contribute to this growth over the forecast period including the increasing need for affordable training solutions, a heightened focus on soldiers' readiness and operational efficiency, adoption of AI-driven immersive technologies, escalating defense budgets in developing economies, and a demand for real-time performance evaluations. The major trends projected for this period comprise AI integration with augmented and virtual reality, creation of autonomous training simulators, application of machine learning for adaptive learning, inclusion of biometric tracking in training, and the enlargement of cloud-based AI training platforms.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) in military training market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28910&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Market?

The growing push for realistic, adaptable training programs is predicted to fuel the advancement of the artificial intelligence (AI) in military training sector. These adaptable training solutions encompass systems or programs that reproduce real-life instances and intuitively conform to the progression or requirements of the trainee. The surge in demand for these solutions arises from an increasing need for personalized, tech-infused teaching experiences that amplify efficiency, effectiveness, and readiness in rapidly evolving situations. AI in military training aids these training solutions, offering simulated intricate combat scenarios, analyzing trainee's performance on the fly, and adaptively adjusting situations in line with trainee's skill set, thereby ensuring genuineness and custom-made skill improvement. Take, for example, in August 2025, data from the Ministry of Defence, a UK governmental agency, showed that between 1st July 2024 and 30th June 2025, there was an enlistment of 1,580 additional individuals into the UK Regular Armed Forces, a year-on-year increase by 13%. Consequently, the escalating demand for realistic, adaptable training solutions is propelling the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) in military training market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BAE Systems plc

• Lockheed Martin Corp.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• CAE Inc.

• Raytheon Technologies Corp.

• The Boeing Company

• Thales Group

• Palantir Technologies Inc.

• Anduril Industries Inc.

• Leidos Group.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Industry?

In an effort to equip military staff with knowledge in emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, primary businesses in the AI in military training market are prioritizing the execution of AI-based training initiatives. These programs aim to improve strategic decisions, enhance preparedness, and seamlessly incorporate AI-centric systems into defense activities. For example, in June 2025, an Armed Force based in Nigeria, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), initiated a comprehensive AI training course lasting three weeks at the Air Force Research and Development Institute (AFRDI) in Osogbo. The purpose of this initiative is to boost the NAF's AI and space technology capabilities, training its personnel to utilize AI for various military uses such as unmanned aerial systems, satellite operations, and cyber defense. The merger of AI into military operations through this program aims to augment decision-making processes, enhance operational competence, and sustain technological supremacy.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (ai) in military trainingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Simulation And Modeling, Other Technologies

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Combat Training, Flight Simulation, Tactical Training, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, And Nuclear (CNRN) Simulation, Cyber Warfare Training, Electronic Warfare Training, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Army, Navy, Air Force, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Simulation Platforms, Learning Management Systems, Performance Analysis Tools, Data Integration Software, Scenario Generation Software

2) By Hardware: Training Simulators, Virtual Reality Devices, Augmented Reality Equipment, Computing Systems, Display Units

3) By Services: Training and Support, System Integration, Consulting Services, Maintenance and Upgrades, Customization Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) in military training market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-military-training-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Market?

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in military training. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth in this market is Asia-Pacific. The report providing these market insights includes regions like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence In Military Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-modern-warfare-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-and-robotics-in-aerospace-and-defense-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.