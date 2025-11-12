Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Neonatal Monitoring Market is to Grow at 18.7% CAGR During 2025–2029

The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Neonatal Monitoring Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast Report 2025 - 2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Neonatal Monitoring Market?

In recent years, there's been significant expansion in the market size of artificial intelligence (AI) improved remote neonatal monitoring, seeing it rise from $1.07 billion in 2024, to a projected $1.27 billion in 2025. This considerable increase equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. Several factors have contributed to this historical growth, including enhanced awareness of neonatal mortality, the rising adoption of telehealth solutions, increased government funding for infant health programs, the expansion of neonatal intensive care units, and an uptick in premature births.

The market for remote neonatal monitoring improved by artificial intelligence (AI) is set to experience a swift expansion in the incoming years, reaching the value of $2.52 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. This robust growth during the forecast timeframe can be linked to a rise in demand for remote monitoring systems, increased attention to customized neonatal care, efforts towards the digitalization of healthcare, expansion of programs integrating hospital and home care, and an uptick in the use of AI-driven diagnostics. Key trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in remote sensing technology, breakthroughs in AI-based predictive analytics, growth in the production of wireless neonatal monitoring devices, progress in real-time health data analysis, and forward strides in secure data sharing via the cloud.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Neonatal Monitoring Market?

Anticipation for growth in the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced remote neonatal monitoring market is escalating due to the increasing prevalence of preterm births. This refers to babies delivered before the completion of 37 weeks of gestation and is a vital consideration for neonatal healthcare, as these preterm babies often require specialized medical attention because of their underdeveloped organs. The surge in preterm births corresponds to more mature women giving birth, which heightens the incidence of complications during pregnancy and earlier deliveries. AI-enhanced remote neonatal monitoring plays a central role in managing this issue by consistently monitoring vital sign data to identify early indications of potential complications, allowing timely intervention and better care after discharge. Demonstratively, the United States saw a spike in the preterm birth rate as documented by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based nonprofit organization. Their report suggested a rise in the rate to 10.41% in 2023 from 10.38% in 2022. It is this rising incidence of preterm births that is fueling the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced remote neonatal monitoring market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Neonatal Monitoring Market?

Major players in the market include:

• Philips Healthcare

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Mount Sinai Health System Inc.

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Hill-Rom Company Inc.

• Masimo Corporation

• Sheba Medical Center

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Neonatal Monitoring Industry?

Prominent corporations in the AI-enhanced remote neonatal monitoring market are concentrating on the creation of advanced tools including AI-based neonatal and pediatric care monitoring platforms. These platforms are designed to boost early health complication detection, enrich clinical decision-making, and facilitate ongoing, real-time newborn monitoring. AI-based neonatal and pediatric care monitoring systems employ artificial intelligence to persistently observe and analyze the health data of newborns and children. It identifies abnormalities and delivers crucial insights for immediate medical attention. For example, AngelEye Health, an American company specializing in neonatal and pediatric family involvement technology, introduced AIVision in April 2025. This landmark innovation incorporates AI and computer vision into neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and pediatric departments. It turns existing bed-side cameras into smart clinical instruments offering proactive, data-led insights to healthcare teams. Major features of this platform include AI-enabled motion analysis for early neuromotor risk detection, video EEG synchronization, early distress sign monitoring via respiratory status tracking, AI-facilitated pain and sedation evaluation, and crash/coding event documentation for clinical training.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Neonatal Monitoring Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (ai)-enhanced remote neonatal monitoringmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Monitoring Type: Vital Signs Monitoring, Respiratory Monitoring, Cardiac Monitoring, Other Monitoring Types

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By End User: Hospitals, Neonatal Intensive Care Units, Homecare Settings, Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Monitoring Devices, Wearable Sensors, Imaging Equipment, Communication Modules, Data Storage Units

2) By Software: Analytics Platforms, Patient Management Systems, Predictive Algorithms, Visualization Tools, Alert And Notification Systems

3) By Services: Remote Monitoring Support, Technical Maintenance, Training And Education, Consulting Services, Integration Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-enhanced remote neonatal monitoring market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-enhanced-remote-neonatal-monitoring-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Neonatal Monitoring Market?

In the AI-Enhanced Remote Neonatal Monitoring Global Market Report 2025, North America had the most substantial share in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most accelerated growth within the forecast period. The report provides insights into several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

