Canine Arthritis Treatment Market Set to Reach USD 3.9B by 2035, Driven by APAC, Europe, USA & Saudi Growth

Canine Arthritis Treatment Market

Global canine arthritis treatments to grow at 4.2% CAGR, fueled by aging dogs, pet humanization, and innovative therapeutics worldwide.

Rising awareness and pharmaceutical innovation are transforming canine arthritis care globally, benefiting pets and owners alike. | Jane Doe, Vet Industry Analyst” — Sabyasachi Ghosh

DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global canine arthritis treatment market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from USD 2.6 billion in 2025 to USD 3.9 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.2%. Driving this surge are increasing pet health awareness, a rising elderly dog population, and escalating veterinary expenditure across APAC, Europe, the USA, and Saudi Arabia.

Explore trends before investing — request a sample report today!:- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3552

Recent advancements in diagnostics and therapeutic options, combined with a growing focus on preventive healthcare, have made arthritis management more effective and accessible. Innovations in pharmaceutical formulations are enhancing both safety and long-term compliance, reflecting the shift towards the humanization of pets and higher prioritization of their well-being.

Market Insights by Segment

Treatment Segment: Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) dominate with a 47.3% share in 2025, owing to their proven efficacy in reducing pain and inflammation, fast onset of action, and ease of administration. Continuous R&D is focused on extended-release and combination therapies to optimize convenience and safety, reinforcing NSAIDs’ leading position.

Route of Administration: Oral treatments remain the preferred choice, accounting for 55.6% of the market. Pet owners increasingly favor oral tablets and chewables due to convenience and ease of integration into daily routines, while veterinarians recommend them for consistent dosing and long-term management.

Distribution Channels: Veterinary hospitals and clinics command 61.4% of the market, benefiting from professional diagnostics, centralized procurement, and personalized treatment plans. Growth in veterinary infrastructure and the expansion of clinic networks continue to bolster this channel.

Regional Highlights:

• APAC: India shows strong potential, projected to grow at 5.3% CAGR by 2035, driven by rising awareness, increased disposable income, and expanding veterinary infrastructure.

• Europe: Spain leads with a 5.5% CAGR, fueled by pet humanization and growing pet insurance adoption. Italy’s aging canine population supports a 4.9% CAGR, while France’s advanced veterinary care ensures a 4.6% CAGR.

• USA: North America remains a key market due to high pet ownership, innovative therapeutics, and robust healthcare infrastructure.

• Middle East: Saudi Arabia is emerging as a growing market, supported by rising pet ownership and investment in veterinary care.

Middle East: Saudi Arabia is emerging as a growing market, supported by rising pet ownership and investment in veterinary care.

Key Market Drivers:

• Pet owners’ growing awareness of arthritis management, leading to early diagnosis and treatment adoption

• Expansion of veterinary services including hydrotherapy, acupuncture, and minimally invasive procedures

• Technological advancements in regenerative medicine and gene therapies for osteoarthritis

• Rising disposable income and increased expenditure on advanced veterinary therapeutics

• Aging dog populations worldwide, increasing the prevalence of osteoarthritis

Challenges:

While the market is growing steadily, access to affordable veterinary care remains limited in certain regions. Hesitation among pet owners to adopt new therapies, coupled with alternative treatment options like physical therapy, may moderate growth. Additionally, delayed diagnosis due to limited awareness can impact treatment uptake.

Click Here to Purchase the Report:- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3552

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies including Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, DAIICHI SANKYO, Thorne, NUTRI-VET, DSM, and Bayer AG are heavily investing in R&D, strategic partnerships, and distribution expansion. Notable innovations include Europe’s first licensed stem cell therapy (DogStem) and new EP4-targeting treatments such as Galliprant, addressing canine osteoarthritis with improved safety and efficacy.

Future Outlook:

As veterinary infrastructure strengthens and innovative therapies reach the market, the canine arthritis treatment industry is poised for steady, sustainable growth. Increased regulatory approvals, enhanced product accessibility, and rising global demand for pet-focused healthcare are expected to reinforce market leadership in NSAIDs and oral therapies.

With continued adoption of preventive care and advanced therapeutics, pet owners worldwide are increasingly empowered to improve the quality of life for their canine companions, signaling a promising future for the industry through 2035.

Latest Animal Health Therapeutics Reports:-

Swine Disease Diagnostic Kit Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/swine-disease-diagnostic-kit-market

Cattle and Sheep Disease Diagnostic Kits Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cattle-and-sheep-disease-diagnostic-kits-market

Internal Anthelmintics for Cats Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/internal-anthelmintics-for-cats-market

Why Choose FMI Empowering Decisions that Drive Real-World Outcomes:- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analystsworldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.