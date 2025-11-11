Over the Weekend and During the Democrats’ Longest Government Shutdown in American History, ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Murderers, and Drug Traffickers

Despite the Democrats’ longest government shutdown in American history, ICE law enforcement officers are still hard at work making America safe again

WASHINGTON — While Americans enjoyed their weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and officers were hard at work — despite the Democrats’ government shutdown — removing some of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country convicted of monstrous crimes including forcible rape of a child, murder and drugtrafficking.

“Unlike the Democrats — who perpetuated the longest government shutdown in American history— ICE law enforcement officers are hard at work for the American people,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “While Americans were enjoying their weekends, our brave ICE law enforcement were arresting child rapists, murderers, kidnappers, robbers, and drug traffickers. President Trump and Secretary Noem’s message is clear: If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, you WILL be arrested and deported. And you will NEVER return.”

Arrests include:

Manuel Emilio Lora-Troncoso, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for two counts of rape of a child with force and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Iren Nolasco-Almendaris, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for murder in Brazos County, Texas.

Abukadir Mohamed Haji, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, convicted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse victim under 13 in St. Charles, Illinois.

Joel Rojas-Peraves, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for continuous sexual abuse of child in San Bernardino, California.

Benito Niz-Chilel, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for unlawful sexual contact second degree – have contact with person less than 18 years old in Sussex County, Delaware.

Juan Caro-Martin, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for three counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse victim less than 18 years of age family, and three counts of predatory criminal sex assault / victim less than 13 years of age in Cook County Court in Illinois.

David Caridad-Rodan, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for lewd and lascivious and unlawful sexual activity with a minor in Miami Dade County, Florida.

Gladys Bustamente-Rios, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for endangering welfare of children in Camden, New Jersey.

Jonathan Segura-Avina, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for domestic abuse assault impeding air flow and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Crawford County, Iowa.

Martin Alonzo Calderon-Ortalejo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for kidnapping and aiding and abetting in Dallas, Texas.

Leonardo Arellano-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony battery in Sarasota County, Florida.

Cesar Augusto Espinoza-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation in Amarillo, Texas.

Luis Fernando Guardado-Moreno, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for robbery with a dangerous weapon in Union County, North Carolina.

Dauris Guzman-Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for cocaine – smuggling, drug trafficking in Texas.

Darvin Peguero Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Belfast, Maine.

# # #