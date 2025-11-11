MEC Isaac Sileku welcomes deferral of AARTO Act to 1st July 2026

Provincial Minister of Mobility Isaac Sileku welcomes the announcement by National Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa to defer the national implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act to 1 July 2026.

The postponement provides much-needed space to ensure that every municipality, enforcement agency, and operational team is fully prepared for this important transition. With national assessments highlighting gaps in training, system harmonisation, and funding, this additional time will help ensure a more efficient and coordinated rollout nationwide.

Minister Sileku emphasised the importance of a united approach. “This deferment is an opportunity to do things properly. We must walk this road together as all spheres of government and stakeholders. A successful transition depends on alignment, readiness, and making sure no one is left behind. That is how we build a safer, more efficient mobility system for everyone,” said the Minister.

“The Western Cape Government remains committed to cooperative governance and will continue engaging actively with national and local partners as the new phased timelines unfold,” concluded Sileku.

