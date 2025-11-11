Odigo Acquires Akio to Create a European Sovereign CCaaS and CXaaS Leader

Odigo Co-Ceos Jean-Michael Bruel (right) and Javier LLosa Guillen (left) with Akio's Founder and President Patrick Guidicelli (centre) Odigo

This acquisition strengthens Odigo’s European position by combining AI and omnichannel expertise to deliver sovereign CX solutions for all business sizes.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odigo, a European leader in Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solutions and a pioneer in Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) in Europe, announces the acquisition of Akio. Supported by Seven2, Odigo’s majority shareholder since 2020, this transaction is fully aligned with Odigo’s mission: to improve the effectiveness of interactions between brands and their customers.A French software vendor specialised in CCaaS solutions for SMEs and mid-market companies, Akio stands out for its expertise in artificial intelligence, particularly applied to voice of the customer analysis, reputation management and agent performance optimisation.Jean-Michel Breul, Co-CEO of Odigo: “This acquisition reflects the natural consolidation of a rapidly transforming market and marks a key milestone in building a European leader in the CCaaS and CXaaS space. Together, we combine innovation, AI-powered customer engagement solutions, expertise and proximity to offer our clients comprehensive coverage of the customer experience market, from SMBs to large enterprises.”A strategic milestone in consolidating the European market and strengthening digital sovereigntyThis acquisition aligns with the trend of consolidation in the CCaaS market fuelled by the rapid development of artificial intelligence. In a market that continues to grow strongly and is driven by the adoption of AI in customer engagement, the merger of two complementary French vendors with a strong presence across Europe reinforces Odigo’s ambition to create a competitive European alternative to the American firms in the sector. This approach comes at a time when European companies are placing greater focus on data sovereignty and control over their technological environments.A comprehensive offering, from SMEs to large enterprises, driving growth for European partner networksThis acquisition enables the creation of a complete and consistent offering ranging from CCaaS solutions for mid-sized customer service centres (from 10 users) to full CXaaS platforms. CCaaS clients in the SME and mid-market segments will benefit from Akio’s proven, packaged, omnichannel technologies. CXaaS clients will gain access to fully open platforms that support customer experience for large international enterprises, capable of serving tens of thousands of users. The complementarity of product portfolios — with AI natively embedded — and market positioning creates a player capable of meeting all customer experience needs with the same level of reliability, innovation, proximity and data sovereignty. The solutions that will result from this integration will also enrich Odigo’s partner ecosystem catalogue, including integrators and resellers in France, Benelux, Spain and the United Kingdom.AI and digital channel expertise supporting both CCaaS and CXaaS modelsThanks to Akio’s recognised expertise in telephony, digital channels, AI, Voice of the Customer and Reputation, Odigo significantly strengthens its technology portfolio. The complementarity in AI is complete. All clients will benefit from Odigo’s AI solutions for self-services, in particular through Odigo’s Agentic AI offering — an exclusive innovation that enables organisations to automate, orchestrate and optimise customer interactions through autonomous agents capable of reasoning and taking action within business systems. Clients will also benefit from Akio’s native analytical AI solutions. Digital channels will also be enhanced for all clients: a proven omnichannel solution across all traditional digital channels provided by Akio (email, chat, WhatsApp, etc.), as well as the latest innovations in RCS (Rich Communication Services), opening the door to new enriched conversational experiences natively integrated into customer journeys.Patrick Giudicelli, Founder and President of Akio: “Joining Odigo means joining a French company that shares our values of customer proximity and sovereignty. It also enables us to give a new dimension to our innovations in AI and analytics. For all Akio teams — and personally — continuing this journey is a unique opportunity to help create a European champion in customer experience. The complementarity of the offerings, the continuation of investments in Akio solutions for the CCaaS market, and our shared vision of a market accelerated by AI all form a coherent whole to serve new customers.”Javier Llosa, Co-CEO of Odigo: “This acquisition opens a new phase of international growth for Odigo. By combining our pan-European presence with Akio’s technological expertise and knowledge of the SME/mid-market segment, we strengthen our ability to address all segments — from mid-market to large enterprises. This complementarity will enable us to accelerate the commercialisation of our innovations, particularly around AI and our Agentic AI offering, across all our markets.”Damien de Bettignies, Managing Partner, Seven2: “This transaction reflects Seven2’s conviction: Europe must have its own CCaaS and CXaaS champions. At a time when artificial intelligence is redefining customer engagement models, having European technological expertise is more strategic than ever. Combining technological depth, execution excellence and mid-market coverage supported by a strong partner network, Odigo is establishing itself as a leading reference. Seven2 is proud to support Jean-Michel Breul and his teams through this new chapter, combining AI, innovation and long-term value creation for customers and the ecosystem.”The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction.About OdigoOdigo is a French global software vendor providing Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solutions that enhance interactions between brands and their customers. A pioneer in customer experience in France and now one of Europe’s leading providers, Odigo, with its 650 employees, has supported more than 250 major organisations in over 100 countries for nearly 40 years and generates more than €160 million in revenue. Driven by a strong sense of professionalism, pragmatism and creativity, Odigo is recognised for the unparalleled reliability and robustness of its solution, delivering the best voice quality (MOS) on the market. Our experts support public and private organisations in selecting and deploying the most suitable engagement models and AI solutions to ensure maximum performance and customer satisfaction. Find out more at: www.odigo.com/en-gb/

