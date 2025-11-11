Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

Increasing consumer spending on personal grooming and personal care products

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market is expanding steadily, driven by a well-established pharmaceutical industry and rising consumer demand for personal grooming products. According to Allied Market Research, the global MCC market reached $401.1 million in 2021 and is projected to attain $712.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report delivers comprehensive insights into market dynamics, segmentation, value chain structure, competitive landscape, and regional performance, offering strategic guidance for stakeholders and new market entrants.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5064 Key Market Highlights:-Market Overview:- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size (2021): $401.1 million- Market Size (2031): $712.9 million- CAGR: 5.9%- Report Length: 710 pages- Segments: Drying Process, Application, Source Type, RegionMarket Drivers:- Strong growth of the pharmaceutical sector- Increasing consumer spending on personal grooming and personal care productsOpportunities:- Population growth in both developed and emerging economies- Rising cross-border trade of cosmetics and skincare products- Technological advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturingRestraints- High production and processing costs- Availability of substitutes such as carboxymethyl MCC and kappa-carrageenanSegmental Analysis:-By Drying Process:- Spray Drying: Held over three-fourths of the market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance, with the highest projected CAGR of 6.0%.- Bulk Drying: Also covered in the study.By Application:- Pharmaceutical: Largest segment in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of total revenue; expected to remain dominant.- Food & Beverage: Anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.5%.- Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others: Also evaluated in detail.By Source Type:- Wood-Based: Represented over four-fifths of the market in 2021 and will remain the leading revenue contributor.- Non-Wood-Based: Projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% by 2031.By Region:- Europe: Largest revenue-generating region in 2021 and expected to maintain leadership.- Asia-Pacific: Estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5%.- North America and LAMEA: Also assessed in the report.Key Market Participants:- The competitive landscape includes major players such as FMC Corporation, Anhui Shanhe Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Ming Tai Chemical Co. Ltd., Chemfield Cellulose, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd., Roquette, JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG, DFE Pharma, and others. These companies employ strategies including product launches, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/microcrystalline-cellulose-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.