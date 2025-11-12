Anne Jakrajutatip Highlights the Transformative Power of Motherhood in Leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global entrepreneur and media executive Anne Jakrajutatip, CEO of JKN Global Group and owner of the Miss Universe Organization, is emphasizing how motherhood has reshaped her outlook on leadership, empathy, and empowerment.

Known for leading one of the world’s most recognized pageants through an era of inclusivity, Anne is now reflecting on how becoming a mother through surrogacy has brought a new dimension to her leadership journey. She believes that motherhood has deepened her understanding of compassion, balance, and responsibility—values she continues to bring into her professional and philanthropic pursuits.

“Motherhood has given me a renewed sense of purpose,” said Anne Jakrajutatip. “It has taught me that leadership extends beyond boardrooms and stages—it begins with love, empathy, and the courage to nurture others.”

Under Anne’s leadership, the Miss Universe Organization has undergone a significant transformation, opening participation to married women, mothers, and transgender women, marking a new era of representation and equality in the global pageant industry.

Outside of her business ventures, Anne continues her philanthropic work through the Life Inspired Foundation Thailand (LIFT), which focuses on children’s education and youth development. Her foundation reflects the same nurturing spirit she brings to motherhood—one rooted in creating opportunities and inspiring self-belief among the next generation.

Her leadership philosophy now rests on three guiding principles:

• Empower through fearless example

• Lead with empathy and grace

• Embrace every evolution as an opportunity to grow

Anne Jakrajutatip’s journey illustrates that motherhood and leadership are not separate paths but complementary forces that can redefine what strength and success look like in modern society.

About Anne Jakrajutatip

Anne Jakrajutatip is a Thai entrepreneur, media executive, and philanthropist known for her advocacy of gender equality and inclusive leadership. As CEO of JKN Global Group and owner of the Miss Universe Organization, she continues to champion empowerment and diversity through her business and philanthropic initiatives.

