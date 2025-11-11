Dougherty County, GA (November 10, 2025) - As a result of a proactive, multi-agency online undercover investigation coordinated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT), in partnership with the Albany-Dougherty Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Albany Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Georgia State Patrol, twelve individuals were arrested in an operation targeting sex traffickers and commercial sex buyers in the Dougherty County area. Six commercial sex workers met with victim advocates and were offered services.

The following people were arrested and charged with Pandering:

Don Hill, age 46, of Dawson, GA

Alan Adkins, age 28, of Leesburg, GA

William Price, age 58, of Albany, GA

Michael Saxton Evans, age 43, of Albany, GA

Paige Thomas, age 40, of Alexandria, VA (also charged with Obstruction)

Daniel Alexander Chilel-Garcia, age 17, of Bronwood, GA

Malik Yoba Lawrence, age 26, of Leesburg, GA

Brandon Denard Mitchell, age 41, of Arlington, GA (also charged with Possession of Cocaine)

Mason Conley, age 32, of Cordele, GA

Malcolm Jefferson, age 40, of Charlotte, NC

Patrick Kelly Bushman, age 52, of Baconton, GA

Kyle Pack, age 37, of Albany, GA, was only charged with Possession of Drugs and Outstanding Warrants.

Additional charges and arrests may be forthcoming.

“Operation Raydiant Shadows” took several months of planning and involved the collaboration of several law enforcement agencies. The arrestees, ranging in age from 17 to 58, traveled from areas around Dougherty County, GA with the intent to purchase sex or sell sex commercially.

The goal of “Operation Raydiant Shadows” was to draw in commercial sex buyers for demand reduction and draw in commercial sex workers to offer services. The objective was to identify and arrest pimps and human traffickers through this two-fold approach.

This investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies working together to combat human trafficking.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433 or the Albany Dougherty SIU at 229-430-5150. All forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA. Trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7 to answer calls.