3D Printed Crownplace Market Report 2025 | Growth Opportunities, Key Drivers & Future Trends to 2029

Expected to grow to $2.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%

How Much Is The 3D Printed Crownplace Market Worth?

Recent years have seen a swift expansion in the market size of 3D printed crownplaces. Expected to climb from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion in 2025, it's set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The noteworthy growth in the historical period can be credited to factors such as the rising prevalence of dental disorders, an escalating demand for aesthetic dentistry, increased uptake of digital dentistry, growing preference for less invasive procedures, and heightened awareness about oral health.

In the coming years, the market for 3D printed crowns is projected to experience an accelerated expansion, estimated to reach worth $2.77 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be ascribed to the increasing nationwide integration of chairside computer-aided design or computer-aided manufacture (CAD/CAM) systems, enhanced investment in dental infrastructure, and a growing inclination towards 3D printing technologies. The surge in demand for personalized dental solutions and an increase in the number of dental professionals also contribute to this growth. Key trends to watch out for in this forecast period include advances in additive manufacturing technology, breakthroughs in biocompatible materials, progress in digital workflow integration, improvements in printing speed and accuracy, and the employment of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled design tools.

What Are The Factors Driving The 3D Printed Crownplace Market?

The surge in acceptance within dental healthcare is forecasted to act as a catalyst for the advancement of the 3D printed crownplace market. Dental healthcare focuses on ensuring and enhancing the wellbeing of teeth, gums, and related structures through prevention, diagnosis, and treatment efforts. This growing acceptance is attributed to patients in need of accessible, convenient, and resourceful dental care options that minimize treatment duration, heighten comfort, and guarantee improved overall dental health results. The specialization of 3D printed crownplace in dental healthcare presents precise, tailored crowns that economize on time, amplify comfort, and simplify restorative therapies. To illustrate, the American Dental Association reported in 2024 that expenditures on dental services in the US escalated by $4 billion, which is a growth rate of 2.5% from 2022 to 2023. Additionally, data from the UK's NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) reported that 34 million dental treatment regimens were administered during 2023/24, marking a growth rate of 4.3% from 2022/23. Furthermore, total dental activity units increased to 73 million, registering a 3.4% increase from the preceding year. Consequently, this escalating acceptance in dental healthcare is leading the expansion of the 3D printed crownplace market.

Who Are The Major Players In The 3D Printed Crownplace Market?

Major players in the 3D Printed Crownplace Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Align Technology Incorporated

• DMG Dental-Material Gesellschaft mbH

• Straumann Group AG

• Planmeca Oy

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• Renishaw pPlc

• Stratasys Ltd.

• 3D Systems Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The 3D Printed Crownplace Sector?

Leading firms in the 3D printed crownplace market are concentrating on the creation of innovative techniques such as multi-material printing. This strategy aids in creating intricate, personalized restorations that are more precise, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing. Multi-material printing is a 3D printing technique that facilitates the concurrent creation of objects using several materials, accommodating intricate, functional, and tailor-made designs in a single run. For example, Stratasys Ltd., a producer of industrial-grade 3D printers, materials, and software based in the US, introduced the DentaJet XL in July 2024. This high-velocity PolyJet 3D printer caters specifically to digital dental labs and boasts a large print tray and 4 kg hot-swap resin cartridges that make continuous printing of up to 102 crown and bridge models at once feasible. The printer's rapid operation mode enhances production efficiency by nearly 50%, while dual-material printing makes elaborate, multi-component dental restorations feasible in one go. The integrated software for automatic part nesting and large-scale post-processing workflows minimizes manual labor and expenses. All in all, the DentaJet XL improves accuracy, efficiency, and safety in large-scale dental manufacturing.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest 3D Printed Crownplace Market Share?

The 3d printed crownplacemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Metal 3D Printed Crownplace, Ceramic 3D Printed Crownplace, Resin 3D Printed Crownplace, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Fused Deposition Modeling, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Dental Laboratories, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Adults, Pediatrics, Geriatrics

Subsegments:

1) By Metal 3D Printed Crownplace, Titanium, Cobalt-Chromium, Stainless Steel, Gold

2) By Ceramic 3D Printed Crownplace, Zirconia, Alumina, Lithium Disilicate, Porcelain

3) By Resin 3D Printed Crownplace, Photopolymer Resin, Biocompatible Resin, Composite Resin, Flexible Resin

What Are The Regional Trends In The 3D Printed Crownplace Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the 3D printed crownplace global market. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the most rapid expansion in the prediction period. The regions investigated in this report embrace Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

