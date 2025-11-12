Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Alert Wearable App Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, Segment

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Alert Wearable App Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Alert Wearable App Market?

The market size for wearable apps with atrial fibrillation (Afib) alerts has seen precipitous growth in the past few years. Its expected rise from $1.82 billion in 2024 up to $2.18 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.9%, is noteworthy. Contributing factors for this growth during the historical period can be linked to increasing prevalence of Afib, the rising popularity of wearable health tech, an intensified focus on preventative healthcare measures, advancements in real-time health monitoring capabilities, and the increased demand for customized health monitoring.

The market size of the atrial fibrillation (Afib) alert wearable app is predicted to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $4.44 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The growth during the anticipated period is due to the rising demand for remote patient monitoring solutions, the increasing population of aging individuals worldwide, elevated healthcare expenses and the need for cost-efficient solutions, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and focus on user-friendly interfaces. The dominant trends within the forecast period include improvements in sensor accuracy and miniaturization, strides in artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, the shift towards home-based cardiac monitoring, and the progression in multi-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) wearable devices.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Alert Wearable App Global Market Growth?

The atrial fibrillation (Afib) alert wearable app market is predicted to experience significant growth, driven by the increasing requirement for remote patient monitoring. The concept of remote patient monitoring (RPM) revolves around employing digital tools and electronic devices that collect patients' health data outside the usual healthcare environment which allows healthcare providers to oversee, trace, and regulate the health of patients at a distance. As more individuals live with chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension that necessitate ongoing surveillance and timely medical response, the need for RPM surges. The Afib alert wearable app aids RPM by constantly monitoring heart rhythms, spotting irregularities instantly, and securely transmitting the details to healthcare providers, thereby enabling immediate medical response and effective management of a patient’s condition without the need for regular in-person visits. For example, Vivalink, a healthcare technology company based in the US, indicated in a survey in August 2023 that 84% of those who are currently using RPM expect to expand their use in 2024, 45% of providers use RPM for acute monitoring such as hospital-at-home programs, and 77% anticipate that care based on RPM will surpass traditional in-patient hospital care within the upcoming five years. Consequently, the escalating need for remote patient monitoring is fueling the growth of the atrial fibrillation (Afib) alert wearable app market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Alert Wearable App Market?

Major players in the Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Alert Wearable App Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Apple Inc.

• Google LLC

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Omron Healthcare Inc.

• Garmin Ltd.

• iRhythm Technologies Inc.

• Beurer GmbH

• Bittium Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Alert Wearable App Market?

Key players in the atrial fibrillation (AFib) alert wearable app market are prioritising the creation of groundbreaking items like smartwatches that provide real-time electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring. These devices can identify irregular heart rhythms at an early stage, aiding in the prevention of severe cardiovascular incidents. Smartwatches that employ real-time ECG monitoring are wearable gadgets that continually assess the heart's electrical activity, allowing users to detect potential atrial fibrillation (AFib) or other heart conditions early and seek medical attention promptly. An example of this is Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., a computer and electronics manufacturing firm based in South Korea, which in May 2023 received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature in the Samsung Health Monitor app. This feature, together with the on-demand ECG function, actively monitors heart rhythms indicative of atrial fibrillation (AFib), notifying users of potential irregularities and encouraging timely medical intervention. Using the Galaxy Watch’s BioActive Sensor, the function tracks heart activity non-stop in the background, offering users up-to-the-minute details on their cardiovascular health. The ability to detect abnormal heart rhythms early enables people who may be asymptomatic or unaware of their condition to take preventive measures and seek medical advice promptly. This innovation represents a wider trend in the wearable tech industry, where businesses are integrating advanced health monitoring tools into consumer products to equip users with actionable health information and aid in the proactive management of chronic conditions such as AFib.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Alert Wearable App Market Report?

The atrial fibrillation (afib) alert wearable appmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Standalone Apps, Integrated Wearable Devices

2) By Platform: iPhone Operating System (iOS), Android, Other Platforms

3) By Distribution Channel: App Stores, Direct Sales, Third-Party Vendors

4) By Application: Remote Patient Monitoring, Personal Health Tracking, Clinical Use, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Individuals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Standalone Apps: Mobile Standalone Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Alert Apps, Cloud-Connected Standalone Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Alert Apps, Subscription-Based Standalone Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Alert Apps, Personalized Standalone Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Alert Apps

2) By Integrated Wearable Devices: Smartwatch-Integrated Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Alert Apps, Fitness Band-Integrated Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Alert Apps, Medical-Grade Wearable Integrated Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Alert Apps, Continuous Monitoring Integrated Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Alert Apps

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Alert Wearable App Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for atrial fibrillation (Afib) alert wearable apps. The forecast for 2025 predicts Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid growth. The report includes market analyses for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

