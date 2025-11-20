Hintsteiner Defence Unveils Hi2Protect: A Modular Protection System Redefining Vehicle Safety in High-Risk Zones

Hintsteiner Hi2Protect 1 Liebherr Hintsteiner 1 Hintsteiner Rend 3

New Austrian-engineered technology offers lightweight retrofittable protection for civilian and military vehicles operating in conflict and reconstruction areas

SANKT BARBARA IM MüRZTAL, AUSTRIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hintsteiner Defence, a leading European innovator in advanced composite protection systems, has announced the launch of Hi2Protect , a groundbreaking modular protection solution designed to safeguard work and utility vehicles in high-risk operational environments. Developed in Austria in cooperation with Liebherr, Hi2Protect introduces a new standard in mobile protection through lightweight engineering and flexible installation.Across global reconstruction and crisis zones, including Ukraine, Gaza, and other high-risk regions, construction and logistics vehicles are increasingly exposed to threats such as explosions, shrapnel, and small arms fire. While most modern vehicles provide cabin protection, critical components such as hydraulic systems, batteries, and control electronics often remain unprotected, leaving the entire vehicle vulnerable after a single impact.Hi2Protect addresses this critical gap. The system’s modular design allows for quick installation and removal without structural modifications, offering ballistic protection up to STANAG Level 2. Its lightweight, fiber-reinforced composite structure ensures maximum safety without compromising vehicle performance, payload, or mobility.“Our mission with Hi2Protect is to make effective mobile protection accessible and adaptable,” said a spokesperson for Hintsteiner Defence. “This technology represents a new era of safety for vehicles operating in challenging environments, from military logistics to civilian reconstruction projects.”With its Plug-and-Protect principle, Hi2Protect enables fast deployment and cost-efficient retrofitting of existing machinery. The system’s dual-use potential also allows for applications across civilian, military, and humanitarian sectors, making it a vital solution for modern infrastructure and security needs.By combining decades of composite engineering expertise with a focus on real-world usability, Hintsteiner Defence continues to advance the global standard for protection technology, empowering organizations to operate safely, efficiently, and confidently in the most demanding conditions.About Hintsteiner DefenceHintsteiner Defence, based in Kindberg, Austria, is part of the Hintsteiner Group and one of Europe’s leading providers of high-performance composite materials for defence and safety-critical applications. The company specializes in lightweight construction, engineering, and design for advanced protection systems used across the military, civilian, and industrial sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.