Deputy Minister Peace Mabe hosts Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series in honour of Mama Esther Mahlangu, 11 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe, will host the next edition of the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series in honour of Mama Esther Mahlangu, a celebrated Living Legend and custodian of South Africa’s cultural and artistic heritage.

The event will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, 11 November 2025, at the Mama Esther Mahlangu Cultural Village, KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga.

The Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series, an initiative of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), celebrates and supports living legends who have made extraordinary contributions to the arts, culture and heritage sectors. Previous honourees include Dr Abdullah Ibrahim, Dr Tete Mbambisa and Dr John Kani, among others.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Mama Esther Mahlangu Cultural Village (eMthambothini), KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga

For RSVPs, contact:

Mr. Madimetja Moleba │Email: Madimetja M@dsac.gov.za │Cell: +27 66 301 4675 (Call & WhatsApp)

For media enquiries:

Ms Thembela Sifile, Office of the Deputy Ministe

Email: ThembelaS@dsac.gov.za

Cell: 072 770 5236

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

