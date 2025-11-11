Small Business Development hosts Start-Up 20 (SU20) Summit, 13 to 15 Nov

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) is pleased to announce the hosting of the SU20 Startup event, a premier gathering of entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders, scheduled to take place from 13-15 November 2025 at the Gallagher Estate Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.

This three-day event will bring together start-ups, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to showcase innovative products and services, share knowledge, and provide opportunities for networking and collaboration. The SU20 Startup event aims to promote start-up growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, aligning with the DSBD's goal of fostering inclusive economic participation, job creation, and enterprise sustainability.

The event will feature:

Keynote presentations from renowned industry leaders and entrepreneurs

Interactive sessions and workshops on entrepreneurship, innovation, and start-up growth

Exhibition booths showcasing innovative start-ups and their products and services

Networking opportunities with investors, industry experts, and fellow entrepreneurs

The SU20 Startup event is a unique opportunity for start-ups and entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. The event is expected to attract over 500 delegates, including start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders.

Event Details:

Date: 13-15 November 2025

Venue: Gallagher Estate Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg

Time: 09:00 – 17:00

Members of the media are invited to attend this event as it will showcase the department’s commitment to promoting youth entrepreneurship, curriculum integration, and inclusive economic development.

For more information, please contact:

Mr Siphe Macanda

Head of Communication - Department of Small Business Development

Email: SMacanda@dsbd.gov.za

Phone: 082 355 2399

#ServiceDeliveryZA

