Small Business Development hosts Start-Up 20 (SU20) Summit, 13 to 15 Nov
The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) is pleased to announce the hosting of the SU20 Startup event, a premier gathering of entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders, scheduled to take place from 13-15 November 2025 at the Gallagher Estate Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.
This three-day event will bring together start-ups, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to showcase innovative products and services, share knowledge, and provide opportunities for networking and collaboration. The SU20 Startup event aims to promote start-up growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, aligning with the DSBD's goal of fostering inclusive economic participation, job creation, and enterprise sustainability.
The event will feature:
- Keynote presentations from renowned industry leaders and entrepreneurs
- Interactive sessions and workshops on entrepreneurship, innovation, and start-up growth
- Exhibition booths showcasing innovative start-ups and their products and services
- Networking opportunities with investors, industry experts, and fellow entrepreneurs
The SU20 Startup event is a unique opportunity for start-ups and entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. The event is expected to attract over 500 delegates, including start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders.
Event Details:
Date: 13-15 November 2025
Venue: Gallagher Estate Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg
Time: 09:00 – 17:00
Members of the media are invited to attend this event as it will showcase the department’s commitment to promoting youth entrepreneurship, curriculum integration, and inclusive economic development.
For more information, please contact:
Mr Siphe Macanda
Head of Communication - Department of Small Business Development
Email: SMacanda@dsbd.gov.za
Phone: 082 355 2399
