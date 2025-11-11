Tideacebike Launches the FM-TT968 'APEX RAZOR': Redefining Speed with a Carbon Triathlon Frame

Carbon Triathlon Frames carbon time trial and triathlon frame Tideacebike Triathlon Frame

Carbon Triathlon Frame Revolution: Tideacebike FM-TT968 “APEX RAZOR” Sets a New Aerodynamic Standard

HUIZHOU, CHINA, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tideacebike, one of the rising innovators in high-performance carbon bicycles, proudly unveils its latest triathlon-specific model — the FM-TT968 “APEX RAZOR”, a next-generation carbon time trial and triathlon frame engineered for peak aerodynamic efficiency, comfort, and integrated functionality.

This launch marks Tideacebike’s latest step into the competitive world of triathlon racing frames, designed for both professional athletes and passionate age-group competitors who demand lightweight speed, integrated storage, and real-world performance.

🏁 Brand Vision: From Precision Engineering to Race-Day Performance

Founded by a group of carbon engineering experts and passionate cyclists, Tideacebike has built its reputation on precision, innovation, and direct-to-rider customization.

From their advanced production base in China, the company has developed carbon road, gravel, MTB, and now triathlon frames — each crafted with race-level performance in mind.

The brand philosophy is simple yet powerful:

“Every frame should translate power into performance.”

Unlike mass-market frames, Tideacebike specializes in customized carbon frame development, offering riders worldwide access to high-quality aerodynamic engineering without the excessive cost of mainstream brands.

The new FM-TT968 APEX RAZOR is the embodiment of that philosophy — a frame where engineering precision meets triathlon endurance.

⚙️ Design Inspiration — The Story Behind “APEX RAZOR”

The name “APEX RAZOR” symbolizes precision at the apex of speed.

In triathlon, where seconds determine the podium, every watt saved through improved aerodynamics matters.

The Tideacebike design team drew inspiration from the shape of airflow over a razor blade, studying computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to achieve a perfect balance between stiffness, comfort, and wind-cheating geometry.

Every surface on the TT968 — from the narrow head tube to the integrated cockpit and rear seat junction — was tested to cut through air with minimal drag, much like a razor slicing cleanly through resistance.

Tideacebike Triathlon Time Trial Bike Frame

Model: FM-TT968

Model Name: APEX RAZOR

Frame size：48/51/54/57CM

Weight:1900g（frame only）460g(fork） 120g(seatpost）

BB: T47

Headset : Top-bottom 52-52

Rear Hanger: UDH

Fits hubs: Front 100*12mm,Rear 142*12mm

Max Tires:700*30C

Brake: Flat mount disc brake

Handlebar：400*100mm Spacer：20mm*3 10mm*1 5mm*1 Angel can be adjusted

Rest bar length：300/320/340mm

Water bag：750ml

Color: accept customized painting

Testing：ISO4210

🚴 Rider-Centered Aerodynamics

The APEX RAZOR isn’t just fast in the wind tunnel — it’s fast in the real world.

Designed with triathlon-specific geometry, the frame positions the rider in a naturally aero yet sustainable posture for long-distance efforts.

The adjustable cockpit system includes a 400×100 mm handlebar, customizable rest bar lengths (300/320/340 mm), and stack spacers that can fine-tune rider height and reach. This ensures perfect fitment across a wide range of athletes, from amateur Ironman competitors to elite time trial specialists.

💧 Integrated Storage and Hydration System

Triathletes need more than speed — they need smart convenience during long rides.

The TT968 integrates a 750 ml water bag system directly into the frame, allowing hydration without compromising aerodynamic flow.

Additional storage compartments along the top tube and seatpost junction allow athletes to store energy gels, tools, or mini CO₂ cartridges, turning the frame into a true race-day machine with practicality in mind.

This feature is part of Tideacebike’s “Integrated Performance System (IPS)”, where every detail is designed for real endurance racing — not just laboratory efficiency.

🧩 Advanced Carbon Layup Technology

The TT968 APEX RAZOR uses a multi-layered Toray T1000/T1100 carbon fiber mix, optimized through finite element analysis (FEA).

The layup schedule strategically reinforces stress zones — such as the bottom bracket and head tube junction — for maximum stiffness, while keeping the top tube and seat stays more compliant for long-distance comfort.

This precision layering reduces fatigue and enhances pedaling efficiency, particularly crucial during Ironman 70.3 and 140.6 events, where every bit of energy conservation counts.

🧠 Smart Geometry, Stable Handling

Unlike traditional TT bikes that can feel twitchy, the FM-TT968 adopts a longer wheelbase and optimized trail geometry, delivering stable control at high speeds.

This makes it an ideal choice not only for flat triathlon courses but also for technical sections with turns, crosswinds, or descents — ensuring confidence through every transition.

🌈 Customization and Personalization

Tideacebike offers custom painting services for the FM-TT968, allowing teams and riders to express their identity.

Whether it’s matte stealth black, glossy red aero fade, or team-specific graphics, the brand’s in-house paint workshop can create designs that match sponsors, race kits, or personal style.

“Your bike should look as fast as it rides,” says the Tideacebike design team.

“Every APEX RAZOR can be a reflection of your performance personality.”

🔧 Ease of Assembly and Compatibility

Built around modern standards like the T47 bottom bracket and UDH rear hanger, the TT968 ensures compatibility with most drivetrain systems — from Shimano Di2 and SRAM AXS to mechanical setups.

Its flat-mount disc brake design provides reliable stopping power and cleaner cable routing through the fork and frame, creating a fully integrated, maintenance-friendly setup.

🧭 Tested to International Standards

Every Tideacebike Carbon Triathlon Frame undergoes rigorous testing to ISO 4210 standards for fatigue, impact, and torsional stiffness.

The TT968 has passed multiple wind tunnel tests and real-world trials, ensuring that what works in the lab performs equally well on race day.

🌍 For Global Triathletes — and Distributors

Tideacebike is actively expanding its global network of triathlon dealers and distributors.

With strong OEM/ODM capabilities, competitive pricing, and professional after-sales support, the company offers an appealing opportunity for international partners in the sports industry.

