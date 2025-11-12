Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Heart Failure Digital Coach Global Market Report 2025| Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Heart Failure Digital Coach Market Worth?

The market size of the AI-driven digital coach for chronic heart failure has seen a massive increase in the previous years. The market is expected to skyrocket from $1.50 billion in 2024 to around $1.93 billion in 2025, demonstrating a CAGR of 28.4%. The historic growth has been spurred by factors such as increasing chronic heart conditions, heightened consciousness about managing heart diseases, a growing focus on patient-oriented treatment plans, a rise in healthcare expenditure on chronic disease treatment, broader implementation of remote patient monitoring systems, and a rising elderly population facing cardiovascular threats.

The market size for an AI-driven digital tutor in chronic heart failure is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching $5.20 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 28.1%. This projected growth during the forecast timeline is powered by increasing demand for tailor-made disease control solutions, an escalating focus on preventative heart care procedures, augmented healthcare financing in patient aid systems, an upswing in the adoption of home-focused care methodologies, broadening of outcome-based healthcare programs, and the escalating surge of hospitalizations related to cardiovascular conditions. The major market trends expected during the forecast years include technological progression in AI-aided patient interaction, leaps in predictive analysis for early prognosis, novelties in integrating wearable sensors, advancements in adaptive interfaces in multiple languages, R&D in personalized recommendations, and progress in processing of real-time data.

What Are The Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Heart Failure Digital Coach Market?

The escalating instances of cardiovascular disorders are set to fuel the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chronic heart failure digital coach industry as we move forward. Cardiovascular ailments encompass a range of heart and blood vessel disorders, including coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular disease, along with other circulatory system-related diseases. As people's diets increasingly incorporate processed foods and salt contributing to high blood pressure and cholesterol, the susceptibility to heart disease also heightens. A chronic heart failure digital coach, powered by AI, guides individual-specific advice on lifestyle and medication while monitoring real-time health for early complication detection and proactive care. For example, statistics from the US-based national public health agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in October 2024, revealed that 919,032 individuals succumbed to cardiovascular disease in the United States in 2023. This accounted for roughly a third of total mortality in the country. Hence, the escalating burden of cardiovascular ailments is pushing the growth boundaries of the AI-powered chronic heart failure digital coach industry.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Heart Failure Digital Coach Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Heart Failure Digital Coach Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Best Buy Health Inc.

• Tempus AI Inc.

• Biofourmis Inc.

• Athelas Inc.

• Hello Heart Inc.

• Huma Therapeutics Limited

• Welldoc Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Heart Failure Digital Coach Sector?

Major players in the chronic heart failure virtual coach market powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are putting their focus towards the development of at-home tracking systems, like non-invasive heart failure management platforms. These platforms are designed to enhance medication compliance and enable proactive handling of the disease. The platforms are digital solutions that use sensors, wearable technology and AI analytics to keep track of heart functionality and patient vital signs without any surgical procedures, allowing early intervention and better disease management. For example, Astellas Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical firm based in Japan, unveiled DIGITIVA in September 2024, a unique non-invasive digital health solution for heart failure management, with approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This innovation permits at-home disease tracking and is crafted to put the patients at the heart of their healthcare. It integrates the CORE 500 Digital Stethoscope, a mobile application developed on Welldoc's platform, educational materials from the American Heart Association, and a devoted clinical review team to promote early intervention and improve clinical results, such as minimizing acute events and hospital stays.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Heart Failure Digital Coach Market Share?

The artificial intelligence (ai)-powered chronic heart failure digital coachmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Remote Patient Monitoring, Personalized Care Management, Medication Adherence, Patient Education, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Cloud-Based Platforms, Mobile Applications, Data Analytics Tools, Patient Monitoring Dashboards, Integration Middleware

2) By Hardware: Wearable Devices, Smart Sensors, Connected Medical Devices, Home Monitoring Equipment, Edge Computing Devices

3) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Education Services, Remote Patient Monitoring Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Chronic Heart Failure Digital Coach Market?

The AI-Powered Chronic Heart Failure Digital Coach Global Market Report 2025 indicates North America as the foremost region for that year, with projected growth in the domain. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

