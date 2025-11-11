Micro Drone Market Worth $28.91 billion by 2030, Supported by a CAGR of 17.2%

Micro Drone Market

North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, and is projected to continue its dominance by 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global micro drone industry was valued at $6.71 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $28.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.Covid-19 Scenario:Manufacturing activities of micro-drones stopped due to lockdown measures implemented across many countries. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented challenges in carrying out production with full capacity.Manufacturers needed to hold expansion strategies and R&D investments as total revenue and overall operating performance declined.The challenges were posed in the procurement of micro-drones for various applications including homeland security, military, and commercial during the Covid-19 pandemic, and are expected to reduce in a few years.Download Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13679 Increased operational efficiency and rise in demand for improved surveillance drive the growth of the global micro drone market. However, strict drone regulations and lack of skilled & trained personnel hinder the market growth. On the other hand, improvement in drone technologies and surge in defense spending globally present new opportunities in the coming years.Leading players of the global micro drone market:-3DRAutel RoboticsAeroVironment IncElbit Systems LtdDJIIsrael Aerospace Industries LtdHubsansenseFlyKespry IncSkydio, IncBuy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-drone-market/purchase-options North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global micro drone market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient micros drone technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of micro drone across different industry verticals along with huge defense spending by big economies such as China, India, and Japan.Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13679 Similar Reports:Military Drones Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-drones-market-A07156 Drone Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-software-market-A09617 Underwater Drone Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underwater-drone-market-A08682

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.