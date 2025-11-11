Cornhusker 800 Unveils Four-Day Workweek to Enhance Employee Well-Being

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornhusker 800 , a Lincoln, Nebraska–based manufacturer renowned for its precision weighing solutions, today announced a new four-day workweek strategy designed to foster better work–life balance among its employees. Headquartered at the heart of Nebraska’s manufacturing corridor, Cornhusker 800 has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and community-focused operations since its founding.Under the new schedule, manufacturing and office teams will operate Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., remaining closed Friday through Sunday. The Parts & Service department will continue to serve clients Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with limited service on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, and closed weekends. By investing in advanced machinery and streamlining workflow processes, Cornhusker 800 ensures sustained production levels while granting employees three-day weekends. This approach supports the company’s core slogan—“Leading the Weigh”—by emphasizing lightweight design thinking and lighter personal workloads.Despite adjusted hours, Cornhusker 800 reaffirms its commitment to customer needs and uninterrupted service. They are here to serve our customers’ needs, even with the new hours of operation. Enhanced automation and updated manufacturing layouts deliver efficiency gains that offset reduced weekly hours, maintaining quick turnaround times and upholding the highest quality standards. This strategy positions Cornhusker 800 to continue leading the industry with both exceptional products and exemplary workplace culture.For more information or to learn more about Cornhusker 800’s industrial weighing equipment, please contact their sales office at (402) 800-0800.About Cornhusker 800: Cornhusker 800 specializes in the design and manufacture of lightweight, precision weighing solutions for agricultural, industrial, and commercial applications. With over two decades of experience, the company is dedicated to innovation, quality craftsmanship, and supporting both clients and employees through forward-thinking practices.Company name: Cornhusker 800Address: 800 Oak StreetCity: LincolnState: NebraskaZip code: 68521Phone number: (402) 476-3225

