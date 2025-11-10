Illuminate Adelaide shines brighter than ever, delivering record $74.7 million boost to SA

Release date: 11/11/25

Following another exceptional season in 2025, Illuminate Adelaide has catapulted into the ranks of Australia’s fastest-growing events delivering a record $74.7 million boost to the state.

The beloved winter festival tripled its annual total attendance and more than doubled annual economic activity generated for South Australia since the inaugural event in 2021.

The year’s fifth edition generated $74.7 million in economic activity for the State, with total attendances increasing to 1.5 million – including 98,368 of these by visitors from interstate and overseas.

The arts and innovation festival coincided with the historic British & Irish Lions match at Adelaide Oval on Saturday 12 July, when a new record was set for Adelaide accommodation.

The Saturday night saw the then highest ever number of hotel rooms filled in greater metropolitan Adelaide, with 10,752 room nights occupied. This generated $3.9 million in revenue for the sector, ranking as the then fifth highest on record.

The 2025 festival resonated with both new and returning audiences, featuring the talents of 173 artists across a line-up of 134 free and ticketed events - including 58 new commissions from local and overseas technology and creative industries.

Highlights over the 17-day program included the popular Night Visions in Adelaide Botanic Garden, nightly free City Lights, Universal Kingdom: The Next Era at Adelaide Zoo, an electric performance by Kiasmos, and the debut of mobile music marathon, Supersonic - while restaurants, bars, cafes and pubs brimmed with patrons across the city.

Supported by the State Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission, Illuminate Adelaide will return next winter from 1 to 19 July 2026 with an all-new program celebrating art, light, music and technology.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Illuminate Adelaide has had a truly astounding state-wide economic impact over its first five years.

Since 2021, annual interstate visitation has increased sixfold – driving up hotel occupancy with the creation of 141,600 total bed nights, and the annual economic impact and new income generated for South Australia has grown by 95%.

Creative celebrations like Illuminate Adelaide, alongside our many major sporting, arts, multicultural, and community events, continue to prove themselves integral to the state’s visitor economy.

Recently, South Australia was named Best Event State at the 2025 Australian Event Awards, recognising our delivery of the nation’s largest number of high-quality events. Our non-stop events calendar is now unparalleled, and Illuminate Adelaide remains a winter headliner, returning in July 2026.

Attributable to Lee Cumberlidge and Rachael Azzopardi, Co-founders and Creative Directors Illuminate Adelaide

We’re thrilled that, through the support of the State Government and South Australian Tourism Commission, we could create an event magical enough to break winter’s sleepy spell and entice people into town for an after-dark adventure under the stars.

Alongside the significant economic returns to the state, Illuminate Adelaide’s social impact continues to grow with our culturally and linguistically diverse audience share increasing by 17% since 2021 – reflecting the inclusive and accessible nature of our programming approach.

Data collected at this year’s event has also been incredibly positive. 84% of visitors said they’d visit South Australia again because of their Illuminate Adelaide experience and 96% would recommend the festival to their family and friends.