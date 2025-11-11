'Doctors are being asked to do the impossible': Royal College of Physicians warns NHS staffing vacancies are contributing to longer hospital stays and waiting lists

a national commitment to end corridor care , recognising it as unsafe and unsustainable, with transparent data published all year round

action to close rota gaps , reduce reliance on locums and recognise the non-clinical work that keeps the NHS running

fairer, more flexible training reform with protected time for supervision and education built into every programme

a long-term workforce plan with independently verified projections for consultant and specialist numbers to meet population need, and fair distribution of doctors across all regions and specialties

83% say consultant rota gaps directly impact patient care, especially through increased length of stay and reduced access to outpatient care

Launched at Med+ 2025 , the RCP’s annual conference celebrating clinical excellence, the report draws on RCP hospital visits between October 2024 and September 2025, as well as national surveys from 2025 including Focus on physicians and the next generation survey .

Doctors across the UK are delivering high-quality care under ‘unrelenting pressure’, says the RCP, with many physicians warning that unsafe corridor care, rota gaps and overstretched services have become a routine feature of hospital medicine.

As hundreds of doctors gather at the Regent’s Park home of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) for Med+ 2025, a major new report calls for urgent national workforce planning, medical training reform and investment in social care.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘Physicians are working tirelessly to deliver safe, compassionate care in an NHS that is under extreme pressure. But we cannot continue to ask doctors to perform the impossible. Corridor care is unsafe and unsustainable – it must never become normalised. The RCP is calling for coordinated national action to tackle workforce shortages, protect training time and invest in social care to restore safe patient flow.’

Among resident doctors, the RCP has found:

Yet, despite the challenges, we also found senior doctors providing high-quality patient care, leading quality improvement and delivering world-class medical education. We heard from enthusiastic and passionate resident doctors who were leading quality improvement and medical education projects, while studying for professional exams and completing workplace-based assessments.

Today’s report highlights examples of innovation and excellence across the UK – from ambulatory care models in Craigavon and frailty services in Southend to work led by resident doctors to reduce the bleep burden in Wrexham and structured development pathways for locally employed doctors in Nottingham.

Dr Catherine Rowan and Dr Stephen Joseph, co-chairs of the RCP Resident Doctor Committee, said:

‘We want to learn and deliver great patient care, but the reality is that service pressures often leave little time for training or reflection. When you’re constantly firefighting, supervision and education are often the first areas to get pushed to the margins – yet they’re essential for patient safety and for developing confident and competent future consultants.’

Responding to our next generation survey, one resident doctor told us:

‘When someone is off sick or away, we’re just expected to absorb the extra workload without recognition, or support, doing the work of two people with no additional time, resources or pay. When I advocate for my training needs, I’m made to feel like a burden or a troublemaker. There’s no accountability for training failures, either locally or regionally, and many consultants are so overwhelmed themselves that they’re no longer in a position to fight for us and their future colleagues. The system is broken, and we’re burning out trying to hold it together.’

Another described the frustration of systemic pressures that are eroding medical training:

‘My clinics and admin tasks spill into evenings and weekends because the workload during the day is unmanageable, and there’s no protected time or space to complete them. I feel burnt out, undervalued and underpaid for the level of responsibility I carry.’

We heard that there is simply no time to train the next generation of physicians:

‘The hospital is so busy that clinicians don’t have time to teach. The turnover is so fast that it’s just service provision 90% of the time. There is no time to seek educational opportunities.’