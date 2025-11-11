Colle AI Expands Cross-Chain Design Pipelines to Power Scalable Digital Assets

Discover the future of digital art with Colle AI's innovative NFT platform.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has expanded its cross-chain design pipelines to enhance scalability and automation for creators building digital assets across blockchain networks. This upgrade improves design performance, multichain synchronization, and overall efficiency in NFT development.The new design pipelines integrate adaptive AI logic to manage real-time design processes, metadata adjustments, and asset routing across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. These pipelines allow creators to visualize, edit, and deploy NFTs instantly, while ensuring full cross-chain compatibility and optimized throughput for large-scale projects.“Cross-chain design scalability is a vital part of the Web3 future,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Colle AI’s enhanced design pipelines bring creators closer to achieving true interoperability, enabling faster design execution and seamless NFT publishing across multiple ecosystems.”This innovation further strengthens Colle AI’s mission to provide creators with intelligent, efficient, and automated design systems. By combining real-time AI-driven automation with multichain infrastructure, Colle AI continues to shape the evolution of scalable digital asset creation for the decentralized economy.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

