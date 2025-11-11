OpenLight to Present Heterogeneous Integration of Silicon and III-V Materials for Optical Interconnects & LiDAR at ISPEC

Dr Molly Piels

OpenLight’s Dr. Molly Piels joins exclusive cohort of leading experts and will examine advances enabling the manufacturing of photonic components at scale

ISPEC is the ideal forum to connect pioneering academic research with industry-leading commercial solutions...” — Adam Carter, OpenLight CEO

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLight , a leader in custom Photonic Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (PASIC) chip design and manufacturing based on heterogeneous integration, today announced Dr. Molly Piels, a principal engineer and PIC design expert, is to present at the 2025 International Symposium on Photonics and Electronics Convergence ( ISPEC ).Molly will present on the latest advances in the heterogeneous integration of silicon and III-V materials and highlight how they can be used to enable the fabrication of photonic components at scale. This includes a case study of the OpenLight Photonics Development Kit (PDK) that is helping to underpin growth in photonic IC manufacturing.ISPEC has been created to provide a forum to discuss recent advances in photonics for future LSI systems and related technologies. Its scope includes designs, fabrication technologies, and characterizations of photonics-electronics convergence systems. It is among the leading academic conferences in its field and is being held over two days from November 17 at Tokyo’s Institute of Science.Molly’s presentation, “Open Market Heterogeneous III-V/Si PDK for High-Speed Optical Interconnects and LiDAR”, begins at 1:15 PM on November 17. She will be one of only a handful of presenters from non-academic institutions, which includes Nokia Bell Labs, NEC, NTT and SEI.OpenLight’s CEO, Adam Carter said: "ISPEC is the ideal forum to connect pioneering academic research with industry-leading commercial solutions and we are very proud to have Dr. Piels present our work on an open, scalable model for heterogeneous integration. Our PDK-based approach is a key step in enabling this model, enabling our partners to design and manufacture photonic ICs at the speed and volume required by the data center and automotive markets."To organize a meeting at ISPEC, please contact sales@openlightphotonics.com.###About OpenLightOpenLight is the world leader in custom PASIC design.OpenLight’s PASIC technology and Photonics Development Kit (PDK) integrates all the components of silicon photonics devices, both active and passive components, into one chip. Its executive and engineering teams deliver the world’s first open silicon photonics platform with integrated lasers, modulators, amplifiers and detectors to improve the performance, power efficiency and reliability of designs for datacom, AI, high-performance computing, telecom, automotive and industrial sensing, IoT sensing, healthcare and quantum computing applications.The company secured Series A funding in August 2025 and this, combined with its 360-strong patent portfolio is enabling OpenLight to bring optical solutions to places it has never been before and underpin technologies and innovation that weren’t previously possible. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with offices in Silicon Valley.Read more at www.openlightphotonics.com

