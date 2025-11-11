FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES INDIE DRAMA “STATIONED AT HOME”

Freestyle Digital Media proudly announces the release of the indie drama STATIONED AT HOME, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, starting November 11, 2025

Acclaimed Independent Film Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on November 11, 2025

STATIONED AT HOME is made in the spirit of 70s and 80s independent films. It is a personal and unique embrace of creative freedom, resulting in a truly uplifting, one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.” — Filmmaker Daniel V. Masciari

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, proudly announces the release of the indie drama STATIONED AT HOME, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, on November 11, 2025.

STATIONED AT HOME tells the story of a solitary taxi driver on the graveyard shift who, on a clear and frigid Christmas Eve in 1998 in a small, forgotten city, breathlessly awaits the sight of the International Space Station. As the hours count down, a parade of offbeat misfits derail his plans, propelling the story to its exhilarating climax. In this poetic, hilarious and often absurd tale, complete strangers discover unexpected unity and a newfound understanding of their

place among the stars.

Written and directed by Daniel V. Masciari, STATIONED AT HOME was produced by Bethany Hedges, Eliza VanCort and Matt Fleck. Featured actors include Erik Bjarnar (Ralph), Darryle Johnson (Harry), Eliza VanCort (Elaine), Jamie Donnelly (Robin), Peter Foster Morris (George), Jeff DuMont (Jack) and Alek Osinski (Joe, The Cop).

“STATIONED AT HOME is made in the spirit of 70s and 80s independent films, with a raw and unfiltered approach that captures the essence of storytelling without compromise,” said filmmaker Daniel V. Masciari. “It is a personal and unique embrace of creative freedom, resulting in a truly uplifting, one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire STATIONED AT HOME directly with the filmmakers.

STATIONED AT HOME website: www.stationedathome.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - STATIONED AT HOME (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.