Neuroscience-Trained Psychiatrist Launches Specialized Mental Health Services for Hilton Head's Senior Population
Dr. Gabriella Farkas provides specialized geriatric psychiatry services for older adults throughout Hilton Head Island and Beaufort County, addressing depression, anxiety, and cognitive concerns in seniors.
Through evidence-based medication management and comprehensive psychiatric care, Dr. Farkas helps Lowcountry seniors achieve improved mental health and quality of life.
Dr. Farkas's telehealth psychiatric services make expert geriatric mental health care accessible and convenient for Hilton Head's retirement community, eliminating travel barriers while maintaining quality care.
Dr. Gabriella I. Farkas M.D, PhD brings expertise in medication optimization and cognitive concerns to address psychiatric needs of Lowcountry retirees.HILTON HEAD, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gabriella Farkas, a board-certified psychiatrist with rare dual MD/PhD credentials in neuroscience, announces the launch of her comprehensive psychiatric practice serving adults and seniors throughout Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort County. The practice specializes in geriatric psychiatry, treatment-resistant cases, and evidence-based medication management delivered through secure telehealth services. As Hilton Head Island's retirement population continues to grow, Dr. Farkas addresses a critical gap in specialized mental health care for older adults. Her neuroscience background, combined with training at Zucker Hillside Hospital, one of only four NIH-designated research centers for schizophrenia, positions her to tackle complex diagnostic challenges that standard psychiatric care often struggles to address. "Many older adults in the Lowcountry face psychiatric challenges that require specialized expertise," says Dr. Farkas. "Depression in seniors can look different than in younger adults. Cognitive changes might be medication side effects, not dementia. These distinctions matter tremendously for treatment outcomes and quality of life.”
Elite Training Meets Lowcountry Accessibility
Dr. Farkas earned her MD and PhD degrees summa cum laude from Semmelweis University, one of Europe's most prestigious medical schools. Her neuroscience PhD research involved work as a fellow for Richter Gedeon Pharmaceutical, providing insider knowledge of how psychiatric medications are developed and tested. Her psychiatry residency at Zucker Hillside Hospital in New York provided specialized training in complex, treatment-resistant cases. Her research has been published in JAMA Psychiatry and the American Journal of Psychiatry. In 2018, Dr. Farkas founded Pearl Behavioral Health, an innovative telepsychiatry practice that won healthcare innovation awards for pioneering remote psychiatric care years before the pandemic.
Specialized Care for Aging Adults
Dr. Farkas provides comprehensive psychiatric services designed for older adults, including evaluation and treatment of late-life
depression, anxiety disorders, cognitive concerns, behavioral changes associated with dementia, and medication optimization
for patients managing multiple medical conditions. The practice offers thorough psychiatric evaluations lasting 60 to 90 minutes, allowing time to review all
medications for potential interactions, screen for cognitive changes, and develop individualized treatment plans.
Geriatric psychiatry requires careful navigation of multiple medications, age-related changes in drug metabolism, and increased risk of side effects.
"The goal is always to maximize benefit while minimizing harm," Dr. Farkas explains. "For older
adults, this often means carefully reviewing their entire medication regimen, not just psychiatric drugs.
Sometimes the best intervention is removing an unnecessary medication rather than adding another one."
The "No Harm" Approach
A distinguishing feature of Dr. Farkas's practice is her commitment to minimizing medication
burden while maximizing therapeutic benefit. Her pharmaceutical research background enables
her to understand medication interactions at a molecular level. The practice employs
measurement-based care, using validated psychiatric rating scales to objectively track symptoms
over time. Beyond geriatric psychiatry, Dr. Farkas treats adults throughout the Lowcountry for depression
(including treatment-resistant depression), anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, ADHD, PTSD,
OCD, and other conditions. For patients whose previous treatments have not been effective, she
offers sophisticated medication strategies typically only available at academic medical centers.
Convenient Telehealth Services
All services are provided through secure, HIPAA-compliant video visits, eliminating travel to
appointments. This telehealth model offers particular advantages for older adults who may have
mobility limitations or transportation challenges. Dr. Farkas pioneered professional
telepsychiatry before the pandemic, ensuring patients receive thorough, professional care from
home.
Getting Started
Dr. Farkas is in-network with Aetna and Cigna insurance plans. For patients with other
insurance, the practice provides detailed superbills for out-of-network reimbursement,
compatible with Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
Hilton Head Island and Beaufort County have limited psychiatric resources, particularly
specialists with advanced training. Many residents previously traveled to Charleston or Savannah
for expert psychiatric care. Dr. Farkas's practice eliminates this travel burden while providing
academic medical center expertise through convenient telehealth services.
