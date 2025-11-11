REE Medical & Folds of Honor Unite for November "Double Impact" Veterans Month Campaign

REE Medical and Folds of Honor partner this November to support veterans and military families through the Double Impact campaign. REE Medical provides medical evidence support to help veterans secure accurate disability ratings. REE Medical and Folds of Honor partner this November - for every veteran who signs up for medical evidence services, a donation supports military family scholarships.

REE Medical donates per veteran signup to Folds of Honor this November, supporting scholarships for military families while aiding VA disability claims.

Our mission is about empowering those who served to secure the benefits they've earned. Service is a lifelong commitment - our support shouldn't be any different.” — Patrick Schneider, CEO, REE Medical

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REE Medical , a leader in supporting veterans with accurate medical evidence through the VA disability claims process, announces a national partnership with Folds of Honor this November. Throughout Veterans Month, REE Medical will donate for every veteran who signs up for medical evidence services, supporting academic scholarships for the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders.This initiative aims to make the promise of a brighter future for disabled veteran families - helping ease both the road to VA benefits and the path to educational opportunity.“The Double Impact Pledge”For each veteran who begins services in November , a donation will be made directly to Folds of Honor. With a fundraising goal of $25,000, these contributions will support educational scholarships and underscore the shared mission to honor those who have served.“At REE Medical, our mission is about more than accurate ratings - it’s about empowering those who served. By teaming up with Folds of Honor, we’re proud to help veterans secure the benefits they’ve earned and, at the same time, open doors for deserving families. Service is a lifelong commitment - our support shouldn’t be any different.” — Patrick Schneider, CEO, REE Medical“We are grateful to REE Medical for supporting the families of America’s heroes,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “The patriots at REE Medical understand the importance of an education and are doing something about it.”About REE MedicalREE Medical supports veterans through the VA disability claims process through the coordination of independent medical evidence. Centered around the values of integrity, clarity, and veterans-first, the company ensures every client receives the support and respect they deserve. Learn more at REEMedical.com About Folds of HonorFolds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation’s heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit Foldsofhonor.org.#REEGivesBack #FoldsofHonor #VeteransMonth @REEMedicalVetsVisit: REEMedical.com/foldsofhonor/DISCLAIMER: REE Medical, LLC is not a Veterans Service Organization (VSO) or a law firm and is not affiliated with the U.S. Veterans Administration (“VA”). Results are not guaranteed, and REE Medical, LLC makes no promises. REE Medical’s staff does not provide medical advice or legal advice, and REE Medical is not a law firm.

REE Medical - You Deserve An Accurate Veteran Disability Rating

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.