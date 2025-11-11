Konsuld®, Inc. Launches Mobile Applications for its Clinical Collaboration Platform Powered by Curated AI

Konsuld® launches its mobile app, giving clinicians free, real-time access to AI-powered insights and peer expertise at the point of care.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Konsuld , a clinical collaboration platform powered by curated AI based in Alpharetta, today announced the release of its mobile applications on the Apple App Store and Google Play . The mobile launch expands access to Konsuld’s real-time clinical collaboration capabilities, enabling clinicians to connect with peers and access evidence-based insights at the point of care.Konsuld helps healthcare professionals evaluate cases more efficiently, stay aligned with the latest medical research, and incorporate real-world experience from colleagues across specialties and around the globe. The platform supports clinicians in preparing for complex patient visits, verifying treatment guidance against evolving standards, and reducing the time traditionally required for literature review and clinical research validation.As part of its ongoing engagement with the global medical community, Konsuld will present a poster at the ESMO AI & Digital Oncology Congress 2025, taking place from November 12 to 14, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. The company will also exhibit at the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians (GAFP) Annual Scientific Assembly, taking place from November 12 to 15, 2025, in Atlanta.“This is a major advancement for clinicians,” said Stefan Glück, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Konsuld, Inc. “The volume of new clinical trial data, evolving indications, and emerging treatment options continues to grow at a pace that is difficult to manage in day-to-day practice. Konsuld provides immediate access to current evidence alongside the real-world experience of peers. When clinicians can draw on both in one place, patients ultimately benefit—that is the impact we are focused on delivering.”“We are proud to make Konsuld available to healthcare professionals worldwide at no cost,” said Jan Heybroek, CEO and Co-Founder of Konsuld, Inc. “By uniquely combining peer-to-peer collaboration with curated clinical AI, Konsuld enhances the clinician’s workflow at the point of care. Clinicians can reach better decisions more efficiently, informed by both the latest medical science and the practical experience of colleagues across specialties. We believe this represents a meaningful step forward in how medical knowledge is shared and applied.”Clinicians using Konsuld have reported gains in efficiency and confidence in clinical decision-making, including up to a 90% reduction in pre-authorization research time, faster preparation for complex cases, and improved alignment with evidence-based care standards.Konsuld is available at no cost to qualified clinicians worldwide through konsuld.app, the Apple App Store and Google Play.About Konsuld, Inc.Konsuld is a clinical collaboration platform powered by curated AI that helps healthcare professionals make better, faster clinical decisions through intelligent insights and trusted peer collaboration. By combining curated clinical AI with real-world experience from verified clinicians, Konsuld supports professionals at the point of care across specialties and care settings. Konsuld is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information, visit konsuld.com.Apple and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc. Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. ESMO and GAFP are trademarks of their respective owners. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

