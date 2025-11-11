Whitney Coleman, LICSW, LCSW-C Launches 'Reclaiming C.A.L.M.: A Practical Guide to Managing Anxiety'

Reclaiming C.A.L.M. by Whitney Coleman Whitney Coleman, LICSW< LCSW-C, Founder of the Flourish Summit

Whitney Coleman’s new book, Reclaiming C.A.L.M., offers practical tools to manage anxiety and stress management for lasting calm.

Anxiety isn’t a personal flaw. It’s your brain’s way of trying to protect you. This book helps you listen to that signal with compassion and respond in ways that builds real calm.” — Whitney Coleman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitney Coleman, LICSW, LCSW-C, therapist, author, and owner of Jade Clinical Services, announces the release of her new book, Reclaiming C.A.L.M.: A Practical Guide to Managing Anxiety. This timely and compassionate guide provides readers with practical tools to understand their anxiety, regulate their emotions, and move toward calm that lasts.

With the growing conversation around mental health and the daily pressures of modern life, Reclaiming C.A.L.M. offers a simple yet powerful framework to navigate anxiety using Coleman’s signature C.A.L.M. Method - Comfort, Anchor, Look, and Move. Each step provides accessible strategies to calm the body, reframe anxious thoughts, and take meaningful, manageable action.

Drawing from her years of clinical experience, Coleman integrates neuroscience, trauma-informed care, and relatable storytelling to help readers manage anxiety in everyday situations - from workplace stress and social pressure to financial and world uncertainty. Each chapter includes guided exercises, grounding tools, and reflection prompts that readers can apply immediately.

As the owner of Jade Clinical Services, a private mental health practice serving clients across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Texas, and Florida, Coleman has supported hundreds of individuals in developing self-awareness, resilience, and healthier coping skills. Her C.A.L.M. framework has been implemented in clinical and other settings nationwide.

Reclaiming C.A.L.M. is a supportive companion for anyone seeking practical, real-world methods to ease anxiety and reconnect with inner steadiness. Whether new to personal growth work or well into their healing journey, readers will find Coleman’s voice encouraging, evidence-informed, and deeply human.

The book is available now in paperback and Kindle on Amazon.

