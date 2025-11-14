Whitney Coleman’s 'Reclaiming C.A.L.M.' Hits Amazon Bestseller, Highlighting the Growing Need for Mental Health Support

Reclaiming C.A.L.M. by Whitney Coleman Author Whitney Coleman

Reclaiming C.A.L.M. by Whitney Coleman hits Amazon Bestseller, revealing rising anxiety rates and the urgent need for better mental health support.

When a book on managing anxiety hits the bestseller list in a single day, it says something important. People don’t just need coping tips; they need connection, clarity, and permission to slow down.” — Whitney Coleman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a striking reflection of today’s growing mental health crisis, Whitney Coleman, LICSW, LCSW-C achieved Amazon Bestseller status within just 24 hours of releasing her new book, Reclaiming C.A.L.M.: A Practical Guide to Managing Anxiety. The book’s rapid success underscores the deep public hunger for compassionate, practical resources to help manage anxiety in an increasingly fast-paced and uncertain world.

“People are living in a constant state of anxiety,” says Coleman. “We’re overstimulated, isolated, and under-supported. This book was written to help people find their footing again - to reclaim calm as a daily practice, not just a fleeting feeling.”

In Reclaiming C.A.L.M., Coleman introduces her C.A.L.M. Method, a four-step approach empowering readers to slow down, soothe their nervous systems, and create sustainable calm in their minds and bodies. Drawing from years of clinical experience, she combines evidence-based strategies with short relatable stories making mental health tools accessible to everyone.

The book’s popularity reflects a growing truth: many individuals are searching for real, usable help beyond quick-fix advice or surface-level self-care trends. Reclaiming C.A.L.M. offers that missing bridge - blending science, compassion, and simplicity in a way that resonates with readers facing daily overwhelm.

As the owner of Jade Clinical Services, a private mental health practice serving clients across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Texas, and Florida, Coleman has worked with countless individuals navigating anxiety, burnout, and emotional exhaustion. Her mission, both in practice and through her writing, is to provide authentic care that helps people feel seen, heard, and understood - not like just another client.

Reclaiming C.A.L.M. is available now in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon.

