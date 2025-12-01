Dr. Michael C. Threatt Reframes SHA with the Launch of New Website, Social Media Channels, and Digital Transformation

New SHA Website Mockup PHADA 2025 Commissioner Conference Discussion on PHAs using AI with SHA CEO Dr. Michael C. Threatt and Tikler Team Reframe Assist One-Stop-Shop Housing Software for SHA

Sanford Housing Authority's CEO, Dr. Michael C. Threatt, and the Tikler Team discussed the benefits of PHAs using AI at the 2025 PHADA Commissioner Conference

After one year exactly, serving and transforming the SHA as CEO, I am humbled to launch our new website, advancing our vision to Reframe affordable housing in the City of Sanford and Lee County.” — Dr. Michael C. Threatt, CEO of the Sanford Housing Authority (NC)

SANFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly two decades in the affordable housing industry, Dr. Michael C. Threatt, CEO of Sanford Housing Authority (SHA), is leading a bold transformation to streamline operations and redefine affordable housing in the City of Sanford and Lee County. SHA recently launched a redesigned, responsive website and implemented a Digital Transformation Initiative to improve efficiency, transparency, and customer engagement, in partnership with Brooks Jeffrey. The new website includes a text-message alert system to keep customers informed about important updates and reminders.

SHA’s mobile-friendly site features a Chatbot for real-time assistance and is integrated with the upcoming mobile app, scheduled to launch later in December. The mobile app will allow customers to request work orders, apply for housing, check waiting list status, and pay rent online, all from their smartphones.

As part of Roadmap 2030, SHA’s Public Relations goal is to strengthen community engagement and elevate the agency’s public profile. Dr. Threatt understands the importance of investing in technology, having previously won two Website of the Year awards from Alabama NAHRO: one in 2019 as CEO at Sylacauga HA and one in 2022 as COO at Dothan HA. This results-oriented experience shaped his vision for SHA’s digital transformation.

From Missed Opportunity to Digital Transformation

The COVID-19 pandemic and CARES Act funding created an opportunity for Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) to embrace technology, but SHA didn’t act until Dr. Threatt took the helm. He promised the Board that he would launch a new website and phone system, which they have been requesting since August 2022.

“The future of affordable housing requires PHAs to embrace technology,” says Dr. Threatt. “We can no longer rely solely on mail, office visits, and phone calls. These outdated methods often lead to negative customer experiences.”

Driving Efficiency and Enhancing Customer Satisfaction

PHAs nationwide are evolving, adopting virtual apartment showings, remote inspections, e-procurement for solicitations, and online portals for residents, staff, board commissioners, applicants, participants, and landlords. SHA is now part of this movement, enhancing customer satisfaction, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and delivering faster, more connected services for residents, applicants, landlords, participants, and other community partners.

Reset – Renew – Reframe: A Call to Transformation and Innovation

When Dr. Threatt arrived, SHA had regressed by returning to the SACS software after abruptly leaving the Yardi software. He reversed course, moving toward the Reframe Assist software, aligning with the agency’s new slogan: Reset – Renew – Reframe. A strong advocate for innovation, Dr. Threatt often emphasizes that “bureaucracy destroys innovation.”

Reframe Housing Software: Modernizing PHA Operations

SHA has selected Reframe Assist as its new comprehensive housing software solution to manage its HCV, LIHTC, RAD PBV, LIPH, PBV, FSS, and ROSS programs. The suite of web-based applications includes public-facing portals for applicants, landlords, participants, and residents that are highly configurable, mobile-responsive, ADA-compliant, and support multiple language preferences.

Dr. Threatt understands PHAs need to be more cost-effective and use modern housing software to improve efficiency, communication, and customer service. Historically, PHAs have been reluctant to invest in advanced technology, but SHA is breaking that cycle by adopting Reframe Assist for its operations. Reframe Assist will also offer a secure, one-stop shop for cloud-based payroll, HR, and finance, for greater flexibility and remote access.

Other Digital Transformation Initiative Highlights

SHA’s Digital Transformation Initiative includes a comprehensive suite of technological upgrades designed to make processes more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly:

• Hardware Upgrade: Procured Lenovo laptops, tablets, and docking stations to enable staff mobility and telework capabilities. The agency was previously operating under Windows 10.

• Communication Tools: Adopted Microsoft Teams Phone System, migrated to Office 365 with SharePoint for document management, and implemented a Verizon agency-wide mobile plan for streamlined communication, along with Power BI dashboards for real-time performance metrics.

• Digital Workflow Enhancements: Introduced Adobe e-signatures for faster approvals, Monday.com for project management, and ClearGov for financial transparency and public accountability.

• Resident Services Innovation: Implemented Tracking-at-a-Glance (TAAG) for case management and launched a 24/7 maintenance call center through Gilson Housing Partners.

• E-Procurement: Implemented Housing Agency Marketplace for procurement and contract management for transparency regarding RFPs, RFQs, and IFBs.

• AI-Powered Cloud-Based Document Management: Introduced the Tikler platform to automate workflows, improve compliance, and streamline daily operations for maximum efficiency.

AI and Affordable Housing: PHADA Conference Spotlight

On January 7, 2025, Dr. Threatt joined Tikler co-founders at the PHADA Commissioners’ Conference in Miami, Florida, to present “AI-Enabled Document Workflows.” This innovative session explored how PHAs can remove silos through cloud-based document management, leverage AI to solve day-to-day problems, and streamline operations while maintaining HUD compliance.

The discussion highlighted how AI can automate repetitive tasks, improve the accuracy of compliance reporting, and enhance customer service through predictive analytics. Dr. Threatt emphasized that “Affordable housing in the 21st century demands innovation. We’re building digital solutions that strengthen trust, improve engagement, and transform how we serve our community.”

Rebranding and Public Engagement

The Digital Transformation Initiative extends beyond technology. SHA’s rebranding strategy aims to remove negative stigmas and stereotypes associated with PHAs and promote customer engagement so that everyone can stay connected through:

• Expanded Social Media Presence: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube for real-time updates and community engagement.

• Digital Marketing Initiatives: Online newsletters, videos, blogs, and podcasts to educate and inform stakeholders.

• Public Relations Campaigns: Highlighting success stories, partnerships, and outreach achievements to build trust and attract participation.

A Vision with the Right Team

Ms. Karoll Kuri, an Army veteran, has been selected as the new Public Relations (PR) Manager. She has already started to play an instrumental role in shaping the agency’s voice, managing media relations, and ensuring consistent, transparent communication with residents, stakeholders, and the broader public.

Dr. Threatt closes with this comment, “We are recruiting mid-management talent to build a corporate platform that changes the affordable housing narrative.”

How Public Housing Authorities Can Use Tech + AI

