Nominations Open for the 2026 John Barnard Award for Uplifting Communities by Plantrician Project and Vitamix Foundation

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plantrician Project , in partnership with the Vitamix Foundation , is proud to announce the opening of nominations for the 2026 John Barnard Award for Uplifting Communities, honoring individuals who are transforming lives and improving health outcomes through plant-based nutrition and lifestyle medicine, especially within underserved communities.This prestigious award celebrates the legacy of John Barnard, retired long-time CEO of Vitamix, whose visionary leadership and lifelong commitment to community well-being continue to inspire change-makers nationwide. The award recognizes individuals who are expanding access to whole-food, plant-based solutions and building healthier, more resilient communities.Award OverviewThe John Barnard Uplifting Communities Award honors one U.S.-based community leader whose work demonstrates measurable impact in advancing nutrition and health equity. Nominees must have at least two years of service in a community and operate under the umbrella of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.The selected honoree will receive:$25,000 unrestricted funding to support or expand their community-based, plant-forward initiativesA custom award commemorating their impact and John Barnard’s legacyNational recognition through features in The Plantrician Project and Vitamix Foundation publications, social media, and The International Journal of Disease Reversal and PreventionTravel and accommodations to attend the 2026 Power of the Plate Conference, presented by The Plantrician Project, where the award will be presentedNomination Details:Nominations Open: Monday, November 10, 2025Submission Deadline: Friday, December 12, 2025Award Announcement: February 2026Award Presentation: May 14–17, 2026 at the Power of the Plate Conference in San Diego, CAEligibility Highlights:Minimum two years of community-based serviceProven impact in advancing whole-food, plant-based nutrition and/or lifestyle medicineFocus on underserved or under-resourced populationsWork conducted under a U.S. based 501(c)(3) organizationNomination Requirements:Completed nomination formOne letter of support501(c)(3) IRS determination letterFull award details and the official nomination form are available at:About the John Barnard Award for Uplifting CommunitiesEstablished in partnership by The Plantrician Project and the Vitamix Foundation, this annual award honors the enduring legacy of John Barnard by recognizing community leaders who embody his vision: creating lasting change through accessible, whole-food, plant-based nutrition.While one honoree is selected each year, all nominees may be featured in The Plantrician Project’s Community Stories series, spotlighting the extraordinary work being done across the country to advance health equity and nutrition education.

