Kansas Artist and First Responder Teams Up With Folds of Honor to turn Viral Country Song 'Home Again' Into a Movement

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re on TikTok, you’ve probably heard Justin White Band’s “Home Again” on the livestream playlists. Just days after the song's official release on Friday, Nov. 7, the song has more than 25,000 streams on YouTube alone—and the numbers climb every hour on every platform.

The song tells the story of a soldier, a friend, who left to serve and didn’t make it home again. It’s been described as “a song of honor,” and for front man and songwriter Justin White, it hits close to home. Many of White’s friends and family have served in various branches of the military—some made it home again, and some didn’t. For every one of them, and for every one of their loved ones, he said, he hopes to honor their legacy.

White is a first responder who serves as the only radio infrastructure technician for a county in rural Kansas. When an emergency happens, he’s the one who ensures communication lines stay open so emergency personnel can do their jobs.

“I feel a really big sense of responsibility to these guys every single day,” White said. “I just know I have to make sure I do my job and do my part, so the real heroes can continue to do theirs.”

Outside of supporting firefighters, police, and EMS communications systems, White serves as the front man for Justin White Band, an emerging country act with growing viral traction. With attention brewing around his newest release, “Home Again,” White has partnered with Folds of Honor to give back through this emotional song about sacrifice. Proceeds from song sales, merchandise, and direct donations through the band’s website go directly to Folds of Honor, funding educational scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

“It’s really what my mission with music has always been about,” White said. “I wanted to make music that would benefit people—and make the world a better place. To be able to do that in such a big way through working with Folds of Honor is incredibly humbling—it’s the kind of cause that is really near and dear to my heart.”

White has set a goal of $30,000 raised for Folds of Honor through “Home Again.” What began as one artist’s tribute has turned into a growing national movement—with companies, fans, and communities rallying together to match donations, sponsor local givebacks, and contribute per stream throughout the month. With support pouring in from across the country, the team is already well on their way to exceeding that goal.

Alongside the fundraising effort, White is activating an in-person giveback campaign, supported by his rapidly expanding fan base, to deliver meals and thank-you packages to firefighters, police, and EMS personnel across the country throughout the month.

"This isn't about me," White said. "It's about the people who serve and the people who support them. Music and especially this song is just a special way that I get to do that. I am truly honored to be a part of something that can have so much impact."

Since releasing the song on Friday, Nov. 7, White has been met with an outpouring of support—from friends and family sharing heartfelt stories and memories of service to hundreds of former strangers reaching out with emotional reactions to the song they first heard on a TikTok live stream.

Most listeners describe tears in their eyes when the song reaches its final verse, describing the feelings of raising the child of a loved one who didn’t make it home again.

“Whether it’s about someone who served in the military for you, a first responder, someone lost in the line of duty, or whether it’s just about a buddy, a friend, someone you cared about that didn’t make it home again—it’s truly an honor to be able to be the one to bring this song to life,” White said. “Someone needs this song.”

“Home Again” was written by Justin White alongside award-winning Nashville writer and producer Daniel Martin (Grammy Voting Member) and features Mary Parker on fiddle and Harley Dewinter on drums.

About Justin White Band:

Hailing from rural Kansas, Justin White Band blends modern country energy with timeless heart. Fronted by first responder and songwriter Justin White, the band’s music is rooted in authenticity, community, and purpose — telling real stories about hard work, sacrifice, and coming home. With rapidly growing audiences across TikTok, YouTube, and streaming platforms, the band is carving out a powerful new space in country music — where heartfelt lyrics meet real-world impact.

About Folds of Honor:

Founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members and first responders. Since its founding, the organization has awarded more than 51,000 scholarships, totaling over $240 million in educational impact. Their mission is simple: Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy.

