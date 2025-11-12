Sandy Eggo SEO Marks First Anniversary; Names First ‘Websites for Changemakers’ Recipient and Announces Milestones

Sandy Eggo SEO marks 1 year, names first Websites for Changemakers recipient, and launches pro bono CMS migration SEO support for community-focused clients.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandy Eggo SEO, a South San Diego–based digital marketing consulting firm, is marking its first anniversary with initiatives that align business growth with community service.In its first year, Sandy Eggo SEO partnered with small businesses, therapists, creatives, and nonprofits to improve search visibility while reinvesting a portion of revenue into scholarships, pro bono services, and local community support. The anniversary introduces an expanded approach to combining client work with community initiatives.Websites for Changemakers selects first recipientSandy Eggo SEO announced that the first recipient of its Websites for Changemakers program is Drew Tabor, AMFT, an LGBTQ+ mental health therapist and recovery support provider based in Long Beach, California.Websites for Changemakers provides pro bono web design and SEO support to individuals and organizations who work in their communities. With graphic design by Katie Franke and content strategy by Kiana Lewis, Sandy Eggo SEO will support Tabor with a modern, search-friendly website intended to make it easier for people seeking affirming, trauma-informed care to find available services.“Drew’s work reflects the type of support we had in mind for Websites for Changemakers,” said founder Pablo Villalpando. “Our goal is to provide a clear and accessible online presence so people looking for care can more easily find available services.”Pro bono CMS migration SEO supportAs part of its anniversary milestones, Sandy Eggo SEO introduced a no-cost CMS migration support program for businesses, creators, and organizations transitioning their websites to alternative content management platforms.The program offers pro bono SEO consulting and migration guidance to help website owners maintain organic visibility during platform migrations.The program is designed for organizations and individuals planning platform changes who might not otherwise have access to SEO support during a complex migration.One year of community-focused SEOFrom launching the Future Humanitarians Scholarship to offering pro bono web support through Websites for Changemakers and the new migration support program, Sandy Eggo SEO incorporates community programs and philanthropic initiatives into its business model.“We built Sandy Eggo SEO to help local businesses grow online while supporting community initiatives,” Villalpando said. “In the first year, we focused on launching scholarships and pro bono programs. In the second year we plan to increase the number of organizations we support through those initiatives.”About Sandy Eggo SEOSandy Eggo SEO is a South Bay San Diego–based digital marketing consulting firm founded by Pablo Villalpando. The firm provides SEO, content strategy, and web design and development for small businesses, entrepreneurs, artists, and community leaders. Through scholarship funding, pro bono programs, and revenue-sharing initiatives, Sandy Eggo SEO invests in students, mental health, and community initiatives in San Diego and beyond.For more information, visit SEOinSD.com

