Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,968 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Robert Golob Attends Ceremony for Slovenia’s Highest State Awards and Prizes in Science

SLOVENIA, November 9 - The ceremony featured the presentation of the Zois Awards, Zois Prizes, Puh Awards, and the Ambassador of Science of the Republic of Slovenia Award. These distinctions represent the country’s most prestigious honours for exceptional achievements in scientific research, technological progress, innovation, and development. This year’s ceremony was held for the first time on the eve of the new national holiday, Science Day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Robert Golob Attends Ceremony for Slovenia’s Highest State Awards and Prizes in Science

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more