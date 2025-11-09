Prime Minister Robert Golob Attends Ceremony for Slovenia’s Highest State Awards and Prizes in Science

SLOVENIA, November 9 - The ceremony featured the presentation of the Zois Awards, Zois Prizes, Puh Awards, and the Ambassador of Science of the Republic of Slovenia Award. These distinctions represent the country’s most prestigious honours for exceptional achievements in scientific research, technological progress, innovation, and development. This year’s ceremony was held for the first time on the eve of the new national holiday, Science Day.

