Fifty years of the Treaty of Osimo: Legacy of dialogue and peace

SLOVENIA, November 10 - Fifty years ago, on 10 November 1975, the Treaty of Osimo (agreement on the development of economic cooperation) was signed in the Italian town of Osimo between the then Yugoslavia and Italy. These documents represent one of the most significant diplomatic achievements of the post-war period for both countries and constitute a lasting milestone in their bilateral relations.

