Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,968 in the last 365 days.

Fifty years of the Treaty of Osimo: Legacy of dialogue and peace

SLOVENIA, November 10 - Fifty years ago, on 10 November 1975, the Treaty of Osimo (agreement on the development of economic cooperation) was signed in the Italian town of Osimo between the then Yugoslavia and Italy. These documents represent one of the most significant diplomatic achievements of the post-war period for both countries and constitute a lasting milestone in their bilateral relations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fifty years of the Treaty of Osimo: Legacy of dialogue and peace

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more