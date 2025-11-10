Stretch Limousine Urges to Book Thanksgiving Ground Transportation Early Amid Flight Delays and Air Traffic Problems

Mercedes Sprinter van

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stretch Limousine Chicago Urges Travelers to Book Thanksgiving Ground Transportation Early Amid Increasing Flight Delays and Air Traffic Staffing ShortagesStretch Limousine, Inc. is advising Midwest holiday travelers to secure ground transportation early for Thanksgiving 2025, as airlines continue to struggle with flight disruptions driven by air-traffic staffing shortages and early-season winter weather.On Sunday, November 9, 2025, more than 1,500 flights were cancelled out of Chicago airports alone, with most remaining flights delayed four to five hours. The sudden snowfall and freezing temperatures also caused a shortage of rideshare drivers at both O’Hare and Midway, contributing to significant price surges and leaving many travelers stranded curbside.As airline demand spikes and TSA wait times grow due to partial federal government shutdown effects, more travelers are reconsidering their options. For travelers going 300–500 miles, total door-to-door driving time may now rival — or beat — flying when factoring in transit to the airport, check-in, TSA screening, in-flight delays, baggage claims and connection timing. With holiday airfare premium pricing and additional baggage fees, ground transportation may also be more economical for families and groups.For those unwilling to drive their own vehicle — or those with a larger family — chauffeured limousine service is emerging as a more reliable alternative this season. Licensed limousine companies provide pre-scheduled, guaranteed service; unlike rideshare platforms, they do not rely on random driver acceptance and are far less likely to cancel during peak-demand weather events.Stretch Limousine, Inc., a family-owned BBB A+ Rated provider, serves Chicago O’Hare, Midway, the entire Chicagoland region and long-distance point-to-point trips anywhere in the Midwest if the trip originates or ends in Chicago’s metropolitan market. Most airport vehicles are large all-wheel-drive luxury SUVs prepared for winter road conditions. The company also offers a customer-friendly cancellation structure: clients are not billed for cancelled flights, and airport reservations are not charged until passengers are actually inside the vehicle.Passengers arriving internationally at Chicago O’Hare Terminal 5 benefit from an additional operational advantage: rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft are not permitted to pick up curbside at Terminal 5, requiring those passengers to take the ATS train to Terminal 2 with their luggage. Stretch Limousine chauffeurs meet customers directly curbside at Terminal 5, vestibules 5D or 5E LL, eliminating that transfer.To encourage early booking ahead of Thanksgiving peak traffic, Stretch Limousine is offering a limited-time 5% discount for online reservations placed before November 20, 2025. Travelers can enter promo code THANKFUL5% during online checkout at StretchLimousineChicago.com .Stretch Limousine recommends booking holiday airport transportation immediately to avoid shortages, rate spikes and logistical surprises as the busiest holiday travel window approaches.About Stretch Limousine, Inc.Stretch Limousine is a family-owned Chicagoland limousine service providing airport transfers, corporate travel, private group service and long-distance ground transportation throughout the Midwest. The company is BBB A+ Rated and fully licensed.ContactStretch Limousine, Inc.Chicago, Illinois

