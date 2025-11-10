Sinful Glow Skin Studio Now Open at Its New Fuquay-Varina Location

Sinful Glow Skin Studio has opened its doors at 1517 N Main Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC and provides spray tanning and offers a full range of esthetic services.

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sinful Glow Skin Studio is proud to announce that it is now officially open for business at its brand-new location at 1517 N Main Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.This marks an exciting new chapter for the local beauty studio, which has earned a loyal following for its personalized skincare treatments and relaxing, client-centered approach. During this soft-opening phase, Sinful Glow is rolling out the red carpet for several new and expanded services while continuing its mission to be Fuquay-Varina’s ultimate beauty destination under one roof.While Sinful Glow now offers a full menu of skincare and esthetic services, spray tanning has always been the studio’s primary service. As the number one spray tanning provider in North Carolina, Sinful Glow remains dedicated to bringing clients the very best in safe, sunless tanning. Each tan is fully customized and tailored to the client’s skin type, undertone, and desired shade. No two tans are alike, ensuring every client leaves with a glow that looks natural, balanced, and uniquely theirs.The new location offers a comprehensive range of services, including:- Custom Facials tailored to each client’s unique skin goals- Teen Acne Facials designed to address breakouts and support healthy skin- Spray Tanning using advanced, skin-safe formulas customized for your complexion- Special Event and Wedding Tans and Skincare for a photo-ready glow- Advanced Skincare Treatments such as enzyme exfoliation and LED light therapy- Brow and Lash Enhancements“Our goal has always been to provide an elevated, welcoming space where clients can relax, refresh, and feel confident in their own skin,” said Dana Craft, owner of Sinful Glow Skin Studio. “This new location allows us to bring even more beauty and self-care services together in one place, and we cannot wait to share what’s next.”New providers and additional services will be introduced over the coming month as the studio continues to expand its offerings to meet the needs of its growing clientele. Appointments are now available and can be scheduled online at www.sinfulglowskinstudio.com About Sinful Glow Skin StudioSinful Glow Skin Studio is a full-service beauty and skincare destination located in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Founded by Dana Craft, the studio has become North Carolina’s leading spray tanning provider, known for its expertise in customizable sunless tanning and professional skincare. Dana has also launched her own skincare and tanning aftercare product line, designed to keep clients’ skin healthy and glowing long after their appointment. The studio proudly features a curated selection of professional esthetics products from top brands to ensure every client’s skin receives the care it deserves.

