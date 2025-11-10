Julia Ferjo to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julia Ferjo, entrepreneur and wealth mentor, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on breaking free from financial limitations, mastering self-belief, and building true wealth through mindset transformation.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website here.In her episode, Ferjo explores how shifting your mindset can unlock massive abundance and freedom. She breaks down how understanding money as energy and taking bold, fearless action can rewrite your financial reality and generational legacy. Viewers will walk away with a renewed belief that no matter how hard life is, you can change it—and thrive doing so.“We all have the power to break free from the matrix and create generational wealth. You just have to stop waiting for permission and step fully into your purpose,” said Ferjo.Julia’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/julia-ferjo

