Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to oral questions in the National Assembly, 11 Nov

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will, on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, respond to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly on matters related to his Delegated Responsibilities.

In line with a constitutional mandate for Members of Cabinet to account to Parliament for the exercise of their powers and performance, Deputy President Mashatile will answer questions on issues related to Government’s efforts to bring about inclusive economic growth, alleviate poverty, reducing the cost of living and building a capable state.

The Deputy President will apprise Members of Parliament about Government’s interventions on land redistribution programmes and ongoing efforts to achieve transformation regarding Land Reform and Rural Development.

As the Chairperson of the Government of National Unity (GNU) Clearing House Mechanism, Deputy President Mashatile will update Members of Parliament on the recently adopted Terms of Reference of the Clearing House and plans put in place to ensure that the country is not governed by a disjointed Executive when there are disagreements within the GNU.

With regards to the question on national security and community safety, Deputy President Mashatile will provide a comprehensive update on interventions and solid steps taken in the Cabinet Committee on Justice, Crime-Prevention and Security at a national level, to strengthen the coordination among law enforcement, intelligence and border agencies to dismantle the criminal networks and curb the flow of drugs into the Republic of South Africa.

The Deputy President will further shed light on the progress that has been made regarding the District Development Model (DDM) to accelerate and improve service delivery as well as stimulate socio-economic development at a national, provincial and local government.

Details of the National Assembly sitting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Time: 14h00

Venue: Good Hope Chambers, Parliament, Cape Town

Livestreaming on DSTV Parliamentary Channel 408 and YouTube Parliamentary Channel

Enquiries:

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Mr Keith Khoza

Cell: 066 195 8840

